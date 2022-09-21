Read full article on original website
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen
Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
N.J. brewery sues state over rules it says are killing business
A Gloucester County brewery has sued the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeking to roll back a set of recently-implemented rules it says is strangling growth and could have many brewery owners shouting “Last call.”. The Death of the Fox Brewery in East Greenwich on Wednesday notified...
N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry
Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
A Major Interchange on Interstate 195 in NJ Has a Very Confusing Sign
Overall, the folks who are in charge of installing and maintaining road signs in New Jersey do a very good job but every once in a while, I catch something that doesn't seem quite right. I mean, there are thousands and thousands of signs, so one or two that are...
Cashless tolls worth the (usual South Jersey) wait | Editorial
As transportation projects go, South Jersey is used to extended periods of watchful waiting. The sports books ought to give odds on completion dates for a) extension of Route 55 all the way to Cape May, or at least the Wildwoods; b) the Route 42-76-295 “direct connection” around Bellmawr; c) the Glassboro-Camden passenger rail line; and d) the express bus lanes on Route 42 that were supposed to ease congestion on the above routes while waiting for b) and/or c) to be finished.
Washington Street cannabis dispensary becomes first in Hoboken to gain full city approval
It didn’t come without drama, but it happened. An adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary, for the first time ever, has received every city approval necessary to open in Hoboken. That means Blue Violets dispensary, located at 628 Washington St., may soon usher in the beginning of Hoboken’s legal marijuana industry...
Man killed in construction accident at Hindu temple accused of human trafficking
A 57-year-old man was killed Friday in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, police said. The man, whose name was not released by police, was a resident of Hillside. Robbinsville police said they were called to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street on...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Environmentalists say they fear more N.J. projects could be easily approved under Senate proposal
A provision that Senate Democrats are trying to include in legislation to keep the government open past Friday could make it harder to block several New Jersey projects opposed by environmentalists. The projects in question include the New Jersey Turnpike’s Newark Bay Bridge, new natural gas compressors, and construction of...
Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
