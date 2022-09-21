ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say

Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen

Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bordentown, NJ
Business
Bordentown, NJ
Government
NJ.com

N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry

Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Weed#Marijuana
NJ.com

Cashless tolls worth the (usual South Jersey) wait | Editorial

As transportation projects go, South Jersey is used to extended periods of watchful waiting. The sports books ought to give odds on completion dates for a) extension of Route 55 all the way to Cape May, or at least the Wildwoods; b) the Route 42-76-295 “direct connection” around Bellmawr; c) the Glassboro-Camden passenger rail line; and d) the express bus lanes on Route 42 that were supposed to ease congestion on the above routes while waiting for b) and/or c) to be finished.
BELLMAWR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy