ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Boulevard East bike lanes: Weehawken open to idea, but what about West New York and North Bergen?
When advocates in Weehawken started pushing to prioritize bike lanes in Hudson County’s redesign of busy Boulevard East, they specifically called for the kind that is considered the safest: protected lanes, sandwiched between the sidewalk and parked cars. Mayor Richard Turner had shut down the idea of a bike...
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
North Bergen considers redevelopment plan for 10 parcels on Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance that would do just that at its September 21 meeting. The ordinance would authorize North Bergen to establish a redevelopment plan and designate the township the...
Islamic Group Wants Teaneck, NJ, Mayor to Condemn ‘Camel’ Comments
The mayor of Teaneck is being called on by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to denounce comments made by a Zoning Board member that came out during a court hearing. Legal battle over Islamic community center. The township is being sued by the Al Ummah...
jcitytimes.com
Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
theobserver.com
Route 7 eastbound lane and ramp from Fish House Road northbound to be closed and detoured Saturday
The Fish House Road northbound ramp to Route 7 eastbound and the right lane on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge is scheduled to be closed and detoured Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The closures are necessary to paint the bridge tower on the west...
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York mayor encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR property tax relief
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is encouraging residents to apply for the ANCHOR property tax relief program, which is open until the end of the year. “This is huge news for West New York that benefits homeowners and renters alike with significant relief that I hope and encourage our residents to take advantage of,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
insidernj.com
Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy
Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
Man killed in construction accident at Hindu temple accused of human trafficking
A 57-year-old man was killed Friday in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, police said. The man, whose name was not released by police, was a resident of Hillside. Robbinsville police said they were called to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street on...
ucnj.org
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in October, Free of Charge
Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to two free, secure shredding events in October, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. After October, Union County’s paper shredding program will be on winter hiatus. The series of events will resume again next spring.
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
paramuspost.com
MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR PENTHOUSE SELLS IN HOBOKEN’S HISTORIC WONDER LOFTS CONDOMINIUM
HOBOKEN, N.J.– Wonder Lofts continues to set the pace in Hoboken’s luxury condominium market, attracting buyers from Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey with uncommonly-large living and private outdoor spaces coupled with deeded parking, extensive amenities and preserved architectural charm. Showcasing the building’s ongoing success is the sale of a top-floor Penthouse at the boutique property which was born out of the historic conversion of the iconic Wonder Bread factory.
New Jersey Globe
Bellinger wants Bergen prosecutor to investigate Paramus administrator
A Paramus councilwoman wants the Bergen County Prosecutor to launch an investigation into allegations that the borough administrator had municipal employees repair his personal vehicle, according to a letter obtained by the New Jersey Globe. MariaElena Bellinger, who is also the Democratic mayoral candidate, wants to know if the administrator,...
NJ.com
