Jersey City, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park

IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
IRVINGTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades

Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car

At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York mayor encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR property tax relief

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is encouraging residents to apply for the ANCHOR property tax relief program, which is open until the end of the year. “This is huge news for West New York that benefits homeowners and renters alike with significant relief that I hope and encourage our residents to take advantage of,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy

Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in October, Free of Charge

Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to two free, secure shredding events in October, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. After October, Union County’s paper shredding program will be on winter hiatus. The series of events will resume again next spring.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

What is a 'kitchen appreciation fee'? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR PENTHOUSE SELLS IN HOBOKEN'S HISTORIC WONDER LOFTS CONDOMINIUM

HOBOKEN, N.J.– Wonder Lofts continues to set the pace in Hoboken’s luxury condominium market, attracting buyers from Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey with uncommonly-large living and private outdoor spaces coupled with deeded parking, extensive amenities and preserved architectural charm. Showcasing the building’s ongoing success is the sale of a top-floor Penthouse at the boutique property which was born out of the historic conversion of the iconic Wonder Bread factory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bellinger wants Bergen prosecutor to investigate Paramus administrator

A Paramus councilwoman wants the Bergen County Prosecutor to launch an investigation into allegations that the borough administrator had municipal employees repair his personal vehicle, according to a letter obtained by the New Jersey Globe. MariaElena Bellinger, who is also the Democratic mayoral candidate, wants to know if the administrator,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
