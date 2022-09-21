ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

When ‘The Simpsons’ meet St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – America’s longest-running animated series and beloved sitcom “The Simpsons” kicks off its 34th season on Sunday. “The Simpsons” debuted as a FOX-network series in 1989, nearly three years after breaking into the television scene as an animated short to “The Tracy Ullman Show.” Matt Groening’s creation has withstood of test of time with more than 700 episodes across parts of five decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Learn how to use a kettle bell from G3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness is back with us Sunday morning. Shivers spoke about the benefits of working out with a kettle bell. He also shared what do we need to know, and explained how to use one. For more information on kettle bell exercises and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Serendipity’s new fall ice-cream flavors

ST. LOUIS – We celebrate fall with ice-cream treats at the new Serendipity location. In a collaboration with La Bonne Bouchée in Creve Coeur, Serendipity Ice Cream offers coffee and new desserts. We took a peek at the new menu. Serendipity Ice Cream. 4400 Manchester. St. Louis, MO...
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX 2

Fall maze made from hemp opens in Godfrey

Godfrey Maze is going hip by planting hemp. This maze is not like any other corn maze. It's not made out of corn, it's made out of hemp. The seven-acre Great Godfrey Maze is back again this year, with unexpected detail.
GODFREY, IL
FOX2Now

Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

