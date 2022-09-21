Read full article on original website
Pedal the Cause has raised $3 million
Pedal the Cause returns for its 13th year with a weekend of fun at the Chesterfield Mall. The weekend offers amazing food, live entertainment, and more.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
When ‘The Simpsons’ meet St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – America’s longest-running animated series and beloved sitcom “The Simpsons” kicks off its 34th season on Sunday. “The Simpsons” debuted as a FOX-network series in 1989, nearly three years after breaking into the television scene as an animated short to “The Tracy Ullman Show.” Matt Groening’s creation has withstood of test of time with more than 700 episodes across parts of five decades.
Learn how to use a kettle bell from G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness is back with us Sunday morning. Shivers spoke about the benefits of working out with a kettle bell. He also shared what do we need to know, and explained how to use one. For more information on kettle bell exercises and...
Rainscaping provides beauty and function when heavy rains fall
It’s called rainscaping, and it is any combination of native plants, water features, catch basins, and permeable pavement designed to capture and hold rain where it falls.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
July’s rainfall in St. Louis was ‘most prolific’ since records began
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Flash Flooding hit our area extremely hard on July 26th and 28th. Rainfall rates over two inches per hour caused historic flash flooding. That kind of flooding happens about once in 150 years in the St. Louis area. “This rainfall event was the c one the St. Louis metropolitan area has […]
What are you doing about it? Sickle-Cell Warriors, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, transplants
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can honor a fallen Sickle-Cell Warrior and save others. Ronicia “Ro” Otey died in 2019. Her mother, Rosemary Britts, is Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association – St. Louis. She will host a blood drive to honor Ro.
St. Jude run/walk today at Ball Park Village
St. Jude children's research hospital helps heal kids with cancer.
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival continues today
The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival continues Sunday.
Fatal accident involving a motorcycle
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
University City seeks federal funds to buy out flood-damaged homes
One of the hardest-hit St. Louis suburbs from July's historic flash flooding just beats out a deadline to apply for federal flood funds for buyouts.
Ballwin man gives fentanyl to friend, hides body
A man from Ballwin, Mo. admitted to providing the drugs that killed his acquaintance in 2020.
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month.
Serendipity’s new fall ice-cream flavors
ST. LOUIS – We celebrate fall with ice-cream treats at the new Serendipity location. In a collaboration with La Bonne Bouchée in Creve Coeur, Serendipity Ice Cream offers coffee and new desserts. We took a peek at the new menu. Serendipity Ice Cream. 4400 Manchester. St. Louis, MO...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday night.
Man shot in face in north St. Louis, suffers critical injuries
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face Friday in north St. Louis.
Fall maze made from hemp opens in Godfrey
Godfrey Maze is going hip by planting hemp. This maze is not like any other corn maze. It's not made out of corn, it's made out of hemp. The seven-acre Great Godfrey Maze is back again this year, with unexpected detail.
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
