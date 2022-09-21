Robson Conceicao could’ve walked away from his fight against an overweight Shakur Stevenson on Thursday and still received his entire purse. In accordance with New Jersey State Athletic Control Board guidelines, Conceicao would’ve been entitled to his full purse, $250,000, because he fulfilled his contractual obligation by making weight for their 12-round, 130-pound title fight Friday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Stevenson’s hometown. Most commissions in the United States don’t ensure that a boxer receives his or her complete purse if he or she withdraws from a fight because an opponent is overweight.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO