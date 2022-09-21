ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robson Conceicao could’ve walked away from his fight against an overweight Shakur Stevenson on Thursday and still received his entire purse. In accordance with New Jersey State Athletic Control Board guidelines, Conceicao would’ve been entitled to his full purse, $250,000, because he fulfilled his contractual obligation by making weight for their 12-round, 130-pound title fight Friday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Stevenson’s hometown. Most commissions in the United States don’t ensure that a boxer receives his or her complete purse if he or she withdraws from a fight because an opponent is overweight.
Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the legalized bank robbing phase of his career, frequently appearing in insanely lucrative exhibition matches. Mayweather last fought in a professional boxing match in 2017 and knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, the now 45-year-old Mayweather has only engaged in exhibitions. In 2018,...
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Janibek Alimkhanuly will face another British contender in his first defense of the WBO middleweight title. BoxingScene.com has learned that the unbeaten Kazakhstan native and England’s Denzel Bentley have agreed to meet in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream November 12 from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas. Bentley is ranked 14th among the WBO’s 160-pound contenders, but Alimkhanuly isn’t required at this time to make a mandatory defense of a WBO belt he won when he demolished England’s Danny Dignum in the second round of their May 21 bout at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, is not responding to the pressure from WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. On Saturday night, Fury was ringside in Manchester and told local reporters that Joshua had until Monday to sign their bout agreement. After weeks of discussions, Fury's team sent a contract to...
NEWARK, New Jersey – Henry Lebron fended off an often-aggressive Andy Vences to remain undefeated Friday night. Puerto Rico’s Lebron landed the more effective punches for much of their eight-round, 130-pound bout and won it by unanimous decision on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. Lebron won decisively on the cards of judges Ron McNair (78-74), Robin Taylor (79-73) and Paul Wallace (80-72), who scored it a shutout for the sharp southpaw.
Nottingham Arena, Nottingham - For the WBA, IBO junior middleweight titles, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is once again a world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Less than a year ago,...
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Top junior lightweight Shakur Stevenson will return in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams) The WBC,...
Oleksandr Usyk quickly sifted through the heavyweight landscape before coming to one overarching realization, practically no one was worthy of his time. Just a few short weeks ago, Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) solidified his placement as one of the premier fighters in the world with yet another victory over Anthony Joshua. Shortly after sending the British star back to the drawing board, Usyk claimed that unless he was sharing the ring with Tyson Fury, he found it unnecessary to continue his career.
Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Another camp spent in the presence of the best heavyweight in the world has Joseph Parker confident of making a second title run. The former WBO heavyweight titlist feels better than ever ahead of a dangerous clash with unbeaten contender Joe Joyce. Their interim title fight will take place this Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England, the third straight appearance at the venue for New Zealand’s Parker as well as his third fight with head trainer and former WBO middleweight titlist Andy Lee.
