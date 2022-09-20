ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
97.1 The Ticket

Caputo: What was Dan Campbell thinking?

While individual players have improved under his watch, Dan Campbell’s game management skills need to be honed. Austin Seibert is not a good enough kicker to rely on for such a clutch 54-yard attempt. Campbell admitted Sunday it was the wrong call.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy