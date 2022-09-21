Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Christian leads Spotswood over rival South River - Football recap
Anthony Christian ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a pick-six as Spotswood won at home, 28-21, over archrival South River. Christian went 20 yards with a pick-six to open the scoring in the second quarter and then ran 31 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter for Spotswood (4-1).
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for September 23-24
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Week 5 schedule filled with top-tier matchups across the state
Can you believe the 2022 high school football season is already a month old?. The first four weeks, five if you include Week 0, are behind us. October football is in the air as the calendar flips on Saturday. This week’s schedule has plenty of top-tier matchups, including games at...
Football: Rivas’ three scoring passes pace North Arlington past Pompton Lakes
Devin Rivas tossed three touchdown passes in directing North Arlington to a 35-0 victory over Pompton Lakes Saturday. Sean McGeehan, who also ran for a score, Robert Carselda and Kyle Villani were on the receiving end of the touchdowns for North Arlington (3-1). Anthony Baulo added a rushing score. Pompton...
Whippany Park over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Danny Sierchio and Andrew Sundar each scored a goal in Whippany Park’s 2-0 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Noah Kaplan made 10 saves and Ian McSorley had five to combine on the shutout for Whippany Park (5-2), which won its fourth game in a row. Kristian Dobbek made...
Big defensive effort helps No. 2 Red Bank Catholic escape with win over Donovan Catholic
It was the game that almost got away from Red Bank Catholic Friday night. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 2 in the New Jersey by NJ.com, needed another suffocating defensive effort to hold off Donovan Catholic, 14-7, at Count Basie Park in Red Bank. RBC is off to a 5-0...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
No. 3 Don Bosco football takes on unbeaten No. 1 Bergen Catholic in rivalry showdown
Dan Sabella walked around the Don Bosco Prep campus on Monday, and he could already feel the buzz in the air. The atmosphere at the Ramsey-based school is different this week. Even the cafeteria staff is gearing up for the Ironmen’s next game.
West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap
Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
Girls soccer: Notre Dame captures 2nd win in a row after stopping Nottingham
Reagan O’Mara scored twice while Emily Javick collected two assists as Notre Dame stopped Nottingham Saturday, 7-1. Riley Cunningham, Magdelena Madjor, Juliana Lynch, Avery Whittle and Megan Reuter also scored for the Irish (4-2-2) who have won two in a row. Megan Reuter had the lone goal for the...
Randolph upsets No. 5 Delbarton in OT - Boys soccer recap
The day belonged to Kevin Martinz and Randolph as it stunned Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 in overtime in Morristown. Martinez tied the game at two in the second half thanks to a penalty kick before winning the game for Randolph (3-4-1) following a scramble on a free kick. Andrew Levy also came up big for the Rams with 13 saves.
Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0