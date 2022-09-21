ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ.com

Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes

New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph upsets No. 5 Delbarton in OT - Boys soccer recap

The day belonged to Kevin Martinz and Randolph as it stunned Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 in overtime in Morristown. Martinez tied the game at two in the second half thanks to a penalty kick before winning the game for Randolph (3-4-1) following a scramble on a free kick. Andrew Levy also came up big for the Rams with 13 saves.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
