Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Morristown To Undergo Property Tax RevaluationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Anthony Christian leads Spotswood over rival South River - Football recap
Anthony Christian ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a pick-six as Spotswood won at home, 28-21, over archrival South River. Christian went 20 yards with a pick-six to open the scoring in the second quarter and then ran 31 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter for Spotswood (4-1).
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Saturday, Sept. 24
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Sept. 24, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
Football: Justin Brown comes up big as Triton captures close win over Pemberton
Justin Brown got it done on the ground and receiving for Triton as he had 243 all-purpose yards in its 27-26 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Trailing 26-20 in the fourth quarter, Brown had a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game before Leo Impagliazzo’s extra point gave Triton (1-3) its first win of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Week 5 schedule filled with top-tier matchups across the state
Can you believe the 2022 high school football season is already a month old?. The first four weeks, five if you include Week 0, are behind us. October football is in the air as the calendar flips on Saturday. This week’s schedule has plenty of top-tier matchups, including games at...
No. 3 Don Bosco football takes on unbeaten No. 1 Bergen Catholic in rivalry showdown
Dan Sabella walked around the Don Bosco Prep campus on Monday, and he could already feel the buzz in the air. The atmosphere at the Ramsey-based school is different this week. Even the cafeteria staff is gearing up for the Ironmen’s next game.
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Big defensive effort helps No. 2 Red Bank Catholic escape with win over Donovan Catholic
It was the game that almost got away from Red Bank Catholic Friday night. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 2 in the New Jersey by NJ.com, needed another suffocating defensive effort to hold off Donovan Catholic, 14-7, at Count Basie Park in Red Bank. RBC is off to a 5-0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s over Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Dan Scali scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a shutout 1-0 victory over Ridge in Gladstone. Daniel Spataro was credited with the assist on Scali’s goal. Alaap Gami made three saves in net for Ridge (4-2-1)...
No. 8 Moorestown falls in OT at Max Field Hockey National Invitational
Despite 22 saves from Soph Mazza, Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, lost 3-2, in overtime, at the Max Field Hockey National Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Penn. Sydney Kowalczyk and Adelae Chierici scored a goal each for Moorestown (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Randolph upsets No. 5 Delbarton in OT - Boys soccer recap
The day belonged to Kevin Martinz and Randolph as it stunned Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 in overtime in Morristown. Martinez tied the game at two in the second half thanks to a penalty kick before winning the game for Randolph (3-4-1) following a scramble on a free kick. Andrew Levy also came up big for the Rams with 13 saves.
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0