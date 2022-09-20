Read full article on original website
Lions Set NFL Record for TDs in Consecutive Quarters to Start Season
Despite Sunday’s loss, Detroit set an NFL record.
Better Late Than Never: Patriots WR Finally Breaks Out in Loss to Ravens
Despite the loss, DeVante Parker was spectacular on Sunday.
Caputo: What was Dan Campbell thinking?
While individual players have improved under his watch, Dan Campbell’s game management skills need to be honed. Austin Seibert is not a good enough kicker to rely on for such a clutch 54-yard attempt. Campbell admitted Sunday it was the wrong call.
Milwaukee Bucks re-sign forward Jordan Nwora to 2-year, $6.2M deal
The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, his agents said Sunday. Nwora, 24, averaged
