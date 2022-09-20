ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caputo: What was Dan Campbell thinking?

While individual players have improved under his watch, Dan Campbell’s game management skills need to be honed. Austin Seibert is not a good enough kicker to rely on for such a clutch 54-yard attempt. Campbell admitted Sunday it was the wrong call.
