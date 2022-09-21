Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road
PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
ksro.com
Local Activist Barry Latham-Ponneck Passes Away
A Sonoma County peace and anti-nuclear power activist has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Barry Latham-Ponneck died on September 15th at the age of 71 due to complications from Parkinson’s. He had been battling the disease for over 30 years. Latham-Ponneck grew up in a blue collar, Jewish family in West Hollywood before leaving for Northern California. Over the years, he spoke against nuclear expansion, Palestine’s treatment in the middle east, the Iraq War, and the US Support of Contra rebels. He was even a founding member of the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center. He is survived by his former wife, Robin Latham, their two children, a sister, and two grandsons.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Update: Arrest made in vegetation fire at Petaluma's Steamer Landing Park
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma announced an arrest Friday in connection with a vegetation fire that broke out in the city's Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday.First responders were called to the park around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, which burned about two acres.No structures were damaged in the fire. There were no reports of injuries.While fire crews were on the scene, police said they detained a man reportedly leaving the area where the fire started. A witness also positively identified the suspect.The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Dobshinsky, was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding felony warrant.Police said Dobshinsky was a transient and on post release community supervision at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Firefighters said Wednesday's blaze was a reminder that fire season is not over and vegetation remains dry despite recent rainfall.Anyone who may observe suspicious activity in the park is asked to call police at 707-778-4326.
ksro.com
Gas Prices in Sonoma County Getting Closer to $6 Per Gallon Again
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County shot up overnight. It’s now at $5.80, following a 17-cent day-to-day jump. It had been at $5.63, which was actually less than what it was a week ago today. The statewide average is $5.58, which marks a six-cent increase from Thursday. Sonoma County’s highest recorded average gas price ever was on June 13th, when it hit $6.61 per gallon.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Rocks Into Bushes, Student Destroying Classroom – Ukiah Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Little Saint in Healdsburg Makes NY Times List
A restaurant in Healdsburg made this year’s list of the New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants. Little Saint, a plant-based restaurant, opened in April. The restaurant, café and bar are stocked daily from two farms that provide it with fresh produce all year. Little Saint is operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of the Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant, which is also in Healdsburg.
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
sonomamag.com
Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the US by The New York Times
Healdsburg’s Little Saint has been named one of The New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022. The plant-based restaurant, operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread, opened in April. “The preparations revel in the produce, rather than just ratcheting up the umami in a...
ksro.com
Man with Gun Seen Near Rohnert Park Schools Causes Lockdown; Not Found by Police
There are no reports of injuries after three schools in Rohnert Park went on lockdown. Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Richard Crane Elementary School each were locked down for about 45 minutes on Thursday, following reports of a man with a gun on the nearby Copeland Creek Trail. The man was seen displaying the handle of a gun at about noon. Police canvassed the area but never found the suspect.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes
The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
mendofever.com
Air Ambulance Deployed After ATV Accident on Spyrock Road
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a 74-year-old man was injured after an ATV accident on Spyrock Road requiring an air ambulance. Parties at the scene are reporting the patient suffered possible compound fractures. The incident reportedly occurred near the 8000 block of Spyrock...
kymkemp.com
County of Mendocino receives $2.2 Million from the State to address improvements for Bower Park
The County of Mendocino has been allocated $2.2 million from the State to address the critical needs of Mendocino County’s Bower Park located in Gualala. With this funding allocation, the County can move forward with improvements to the park in keeping with the Board of Supervisor’s adopted Parks Needs Assessment findings, with a focus on the safety issues in the first phase. Priority safety projects such as hazardous tree removal, fire and fuel mitigation, ADA improvements, and installing electricity through the park will be included in the first phase. As the project commences, the County will conduct community outreach to seek input on other types of improvements that may be of community interest for the park beyond those issues identified in the Needs Assessment.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County eyes former school for farmworker housing
Napa County is pondering whether to try to buy the vacant Carneros/Stone Bridge school in the rural Carneros area and turn the site into a farmworkers' housing center with 60 beds. The county Board of Supervisors is getting advice from Carneros Cares, a group of about 50 residents — to...
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
