Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month. PWCS is raising awareness through the “Together for Mental Health” campaign and by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). PWCS prioritizes student mental health and wellness and is seeking to help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new national three-digit dialing code (988). You can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Also, please visit the PWCS Suicide Prevention webpage for additional resources.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO