Bingocize®, an evidence-based senior wellness program created by WKU faculty member Dr. Jason Crandall, continues to grow in popularity and expand to more states. Over the next three years, Bingocize® will be available in 45 North Carolina certified nursing homes and is expected to reach over 2,000 residents. Faculty at Western Carolina University have been awarded $1,165,955 from the Civil Money Penalty Grant for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that will allow them to oversee Bingocize® and use the program in North Carolina.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO