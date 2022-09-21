Read full article on original website
Related
wku.edu
5th Week Check-In and Student Satisfaction Inventory
While the exhilarating and hectic semester launch seems like only yesterday, the time has come for us to check-in with our students, but particularly those enrolled in 100-level and 200-level courses. The grades and course attendance data collected during 5th-Week Check-In remains the primary predictor of student success and persistence while providing an opportunity for early intervention.
wku.edu
WKU Housing & Residence Life Wins International Marketing Award
The Western Kentucky University Department of Housing & Residence Life won the first place ACUHO-I Marketing Award in the overall campaign category during the 2022 Association of College and University Housing Officers International (ACUHO-I)Business Operations conference, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 19-22. The award is presented to...
wku.edu
Bingocize expands to North Carolina with $1.1 million grant
Bingocize®, an evidence-based senior wellness program created by WKU faculty member Dr. Jason Crandall, continues to grow in popularity and expand to more states. Over the next three years, Bingocize® will be available in 45 North Carolina certified nursing homes and is expected to reach over 2,000 residents. Faculty at Western Carolina University have been awarded $1,165,955 from the Civil Money Penalty Grant for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that will allow them to oversee Bingocize® and use the program in North Carolina.
Comments / 0