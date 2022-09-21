Read full article on original website
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver's side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
kiwaradio.com
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday we told you of a man facing felony charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Last July, a group of four roommates took two puppies into their home, naming them Ocho and Wybie.
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
kiwaradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information On Hit-And-Run Accident On Highway 75 Northwest of Hull
Hull, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find more information about an accident that sent a Steen, Minnesota man to the hospital. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:30 p.m., 56-year-old Harlan Kruid of Steen, Minnesota was...
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota
FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.
