ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Porsche Museum Exhibit Celebrates 50 Years Of RS Models

In August, Porsche introduced the latest iteration of the 911 GT3 RS. The arrival coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Carrera RS 2.7 joining the lineup as a model that was essentially a race car for the street. Now, the automaker continues the celebration with the "Spirit of Carrera RS" special exhibition at the museum in Zuffenhausen.
CARS
Motor1.com

See 13 McLaren F1s Worth $280M Under One Roof For 30th Anniversary

May 28, 1992. Hardcore McLaren enthusiasts immediately recognize that date as the launch of arguably the greatest supercar of the 1990s. Of course we're talking about the McLaren F1, and just 106 were built from 1992 until the end of production in 1998. Mind you, that number includes prototypes, road cars, and race cars, so seeing just one is a rare event. Having 13 in one place is something truly special.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine

Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Vehicles#British
Motor1.com

Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept Debuts As Electric RWD Hot Hatch With 375 HP

Following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 Turbo and the Turbo 2, the company with the diamond logo is revising the hot hatch for the inevitable electric era. Much like the Porsche Taycan, a car without a combustion engine gets the "Turbo" name, followed here by "3E" to signal it's the third in the lineage and has an electric drivetrain. Essentially, the concept is a high-performance derivative of the Renault 5 Prototype we saw early last year.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Honda CR-V First Drive Review: The Once And Future King?

I love a good spreadsheet. Whether this stems from my basic inability to do math problems in my head or my conviction that data makes complex subjects easier to understand, I’m not sure. But lining up figures in neat rows and columns, with pre-programmed formulas doing the algorithmic heavy lifting is my security blanket.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Skoda Octavia EV Coming Later This Decade On Electric-Only Platform

In June 2021, ex-Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer announced three electric vehicles will follow the Enyaq before the end of the decade and all would be smaller and cheaper. A subsequent production version of the Vision 7S crossover concept will be one of them as will an entry-level EV teased in early May this year. Ok, but what about the third one? Well, it would seem the best-selling Octavia is going to rock down the electric avenue after 2025.
CARS
Motor1.com

Caterham Super Seven 600 And 2000 Debut With 1970s Styling, Modern Tech

Caterham returns with a new heritage range of models, which includes two products from the Super Seven lineup. The Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 will be both sold in the United Kingdom, while the latter will also be available in the United States at a later date. Both cars can be bought in kit and fully built forms.
CARS
Motor1.com

Frenzied BMW XM Teaser Cranks Up Excitement Ahead Of SUV’s Debut

BMW’s teaser campaign for its upcoming XM SUV is well underway at this point. The latest teaser, a video posted to the company’s US social media channels, cranks up the excitement with a frenzied collection of successive jump cuts, some strange imagery, and a thumping soundtrack. The BMW...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai i10 Facelift Spied With Heavy Camo In Germany

The Hyundai i10 has been on sale since 2019 in markets such as India, Vietnam, Mexico, South Africa, and most importantly, Europe. The third generation of the model is a funky-looking city car but it’s starting to show its age and the South Korean manufacturer is planning to give it a refresh. We have the first spy shots showing the updated i10 spied during tests on public roads in Germany.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Genesis GV60 Review: Ultra Boost

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. The Genesis GV60 is the automaker’s first EV and shares its electric platform – E-GMP – with cousins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. And if you’ve read any of our previous reviews on the Ioniq 5 or EV6, you know how much we love what Korea is doing in the EV space.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The world didn’t end last week when Ferrari introduced the Purosangue SUV and we're fairly certain an apocalypse won't be triggered by the four-cylinder C63. After years of spy shots, rumors, and a lot of controversies, AMG is about to let loose of its electrifying super sedan. The BMW M3 and Audi RS4 competitor will finally be unveiled today to show there's still hope for exciting performance cars at the dawn of the electric era.
CARS
Motor1.com

First Peugeot 3008 Spy Shots Show Crossover Hiding Under Citroen Body

The current-generation Peugeot 3008 underwent its mid-cycle redesign for the 2021 model year. It got a revamped look and other tweaks, and it means that a next-generation model is what will follow. The first spy shots show a very early development vehicle out testing, and it looks nothing like the current crossover.
CARS
Motor1.com

Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette Debuts With Retro Look For Modern Van

If you love the look of classic vehicles but appreciate the modern amenities of models from today, then check out the new Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette. The Italian coachbuilder Caselani creates the fiberglass body kit to give this van a retro appearance. But, the powertrain and tech remain unchanged. Citroen officially licenses the conversion.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Spied Previewing Future PHEV Sport Sedan

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale next year, and that will mean new AMG variants. These spy shots catch the E 53 on the road near the Nürburgring. This E 53 wears a lot of camouflage, but there are some elements worth noticing. This one has an egg-crate grille, and the design is usually how Mercedes hides the Panamericana grille on its AMG products under development. The sedan rides on multi-spoke wheels with a black finish. Large brake discs are visible behind them. At the back, a pair of circular exhausts emerge from cutouts in the bumper.
CARS
Motor1.com

See Ken Block Test His 730-HP Audi Sport Quattro At Willow Springs

Just in case you missed our subheadline above, this is indeed a replica of the legendary Audi Sport Quattro. Only 214 original cars were built back in the day, and not all were designed for street use. One doesn't simply buy an old Sport Quattro for the purposes of creating a monster AWD tire slayer, so Ken Block did the next best thing. He bought a replica.
CARS
Motor1.com

Even Bugatti Is Now Selling Certified Pre-Owned Cars

Certified Pre-Owned Cars Programs aren't new in the industry. It's the way automakers assure their customers that they're buying a used car that is still up to par with brand-new quality. Bugatti is the latest automaker to start offering a Certified Pre-Owned Program. It's for those one-percenters who are in...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy