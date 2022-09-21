Read full article on original website
Porsche Museum Exhibit Celebrates 50 Years Of RS Models
In August, Porsche introduced the latest iteration of the 911 GT3 RS. The arrival coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Carrera RS 2.7 joining the lineup as a model that was essentially a race car for the street. Now, the automaker continues the celebration with the "Spirit of Carrera RS" special exhibition at the museum in Zuffenhausen.
See 13 McLaren F1s Worth $280M Under One Roof For 30th Anniversary
May 28, 1992. Hardcore McLaren enthusiasts immediately recognize that date as the launch of arguably the greatest supercar of the 1990s. Of course we're talking about the McLaren F1, and just 106 were built from 1992 until the end of production in 1998. Mind you, that number includes prototypes, road cars, and race cars, so seeing just one is a rare event. Having 13 in one place is something truly special.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept Debuts As Electric RWD Hot Hatch With 375 HP
Following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 Turbo and the Turbo 2, the company with the diamond logo is revising the hot hatch for the inevitable electric era. Much like the Porsche Taycan, a car without a combustion engine gets the "Turbo" name, followed here by "3E" to signal it's the third in the lineage and has an electric drivetrain. Essentially, the concept is a high-performance derivative of the Renault 5 Prototype we saw early last year.
2023 Honda CR-V First Drive Review: The Once And Future King?
I love a good spreadsheet. Whether this stems from my basic inability to do math problems in my head or my conviction that data makes complex subjects easier to understand, I’m not sure. But lining up figures in neat rows and columns, with pre-programmed formulas doing the algorithmic heavy lifting is my security blanket.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Gets Final Teaser Before Full Debut
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will debut Wednesday, September 21, at 4:00 PM CEST. Before the grand unveiling, the brand has one last teaser. Unfortunately, the shadowy image shows even less than the last preview. This time, there's just a glimpse of a headlight's edge. Mercedes claims...
Skoda Octavia EV Coming Later This Decade On Electric-Only Platform
In June 2021, ex-Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer announced three electric vehicles will follow the Enyaq before the end of the decade and all would be smaller and cheaper. A subsequent production version of the Vision 7S crossover concept will be one of them as will an entry-level EV teased in early May this year. Ok, but what about the third one? Well, it would seem the best-selling Octavia is going to rock down the electric avenue after 2025.
Caterham Super Seven 600 And 2000 Debut With 1970s Styling, Modern Tech
Caterham returns with a new heritage range of models, which includes two products from the Super Seven lineup. The Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 will be both sold in the United Kingdom, while the latter will also be available in the United States at a later date. Both cars can be bought in kit and fully built forms.
Frenzied BMW XM Teaser Cranks Up Excitement Ahead Of SUV’s Debut
BMW’s teaser campaign for its upcoming XM SUV is well underway at this point. The latest teaser, a video posted to the company’s US social media channels, cranks up the excitement with a frenzied collection of successive jump cuts, some strange imagery, and a thumping soundtrack. The BMW...
Hyundai i10 Facelift Spied With Heavy Camo In Germany
The Hyundai i10 has been on sale since 2019 in markets such as India, Vietnam, Mexico, South Africa, and most importantly, Europe. The third generation of the model is a funky-looking city car but it’s starting to show its age and the South Korean manufacturer is planning to give it a refresh. We have the first spy shots showing the updated i10 spied during tests on public roads in Germany.
2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Base Price Now Starts Over $51,000
When the 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale, it’ll be, like many things nowadays, more expensive than before. The new price coincides with the automaker revamping the trim lineup to eliminate the PHEV’s SX, leaving just the SX-P (Prestige). It will start at $51,185. That’s a...
2023 Genesis GV60 Review: Ultra Boost
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. The Genesis GV60 is the automaker’s first EV and shares its electric platform – E-GMP – with cousins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. And if you’ve read any of our previous reviews on the Ioniq 5 or EV6, you know how much we love what Korea is doing in the EV space.
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Debuts Today: See The Livestream
The world didn’t end last week when Ferrari introduced the Purosangue SUV and we're fairly certain an apocalypse won't be triggered by the four-cylinder C63. After years of spy shots, rumors, and a lot of controversies, AMG is about to let loose of its electrifying super sedan. The BMW M3 and Audi RS4 competitor will finally be unveiled today to show there's still hope for exciting performance cars at the dawn of the electric era.
First Peugeot 3008 Spy Shots Show Crossover Hiding Under Citroen Body
The current-generation Peugeot 3008 underwent its mid-cycle redesign for the 2021 model year. It got a revamped look and other tweaks, and it means that a next-generation model is what will follow. The first spy shots show a very early development vehicle out testing, and it looks nothing like the current crossover.
Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette Debuts With Retro Look For Modern Van
If you love the look of classic vehicles but appreciate the modern amenities of models from today, then check out the new Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette. The Italian coachbuilder Caselani creates the fiberglass body kit to give this van a retro appearance. But, the powertrain and tech remain unchanged. Citroen officially licenses the conversion.
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Spied Previewing Future PHEV Sport Sedan
The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale next year, and that will mean new AMG variants. These spy shots catch the E 53 on the road near the Nürburgring. This E 53 wears a lot of camouflage, but there are some elements worth noticing. This one has an egg-crate grille, and the design is usually how Mercedes hides the Panamericana grille on its AMG products under development. The sedan rides on multi-spoke wheels with a black finish. Large brake discs are visible behind them. At the back, a pair of circular exhausts emerge from cutouts in the bumper.
See Ken Block Test His 730-HP Audi Sport Quattro At Willow Springs
Just in case you missed our subheadline above, this is indeed a replica of the legendary Audi Sport Quattro. Only 214 original cars were built back in the day, and not all were designed for street use. One doesn't simply buy an old Sport Quattro for the purposes of creating a monster AWD tire slayer, so Ken Block did the next best thing. He bought a replica.
Even Bugatti Is Now Selling Certified Pre-Owned Cars
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Programs aren't new in the industry. It's the way automakers assure their customers that they're buying a used car that is still up to par with brand-new quality. Bugatti is the latest automaker to start offering a Certified Pre-Owned Program. It's for those one-percenters who are in...
