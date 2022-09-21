ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, FL

villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
Oakland, FL
Florida State
Oakland, FL
iheart.com

Where to get Sandbags in Central Florida

Empty bags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County at:. Boombah Sports Complex at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves and be...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Sumter County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sumter County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. SUMTER COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. SUMTER COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. SUMTER COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes to restore power after storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes for power companies to restore electricity after a powerful storm hits Central Florida. News 6 first uncovered the issues in July when Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie posed what a worst-case scenario would look like for one electric company he had recently spoken to.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’

When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business

Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS responds to potential school threat

Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.
WINDERMERE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
LADY LAKE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

