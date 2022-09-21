Read full article on original website
Battle lines forming over Orange County transportation tax vote
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As September comes to a close, campaigns and debates are springing to life on both sides of what will likely be the most consequential vote in Orange County this November. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In front of voters: whether the county...
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
villages-news.com
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
iheart.com
Where to get Sandbags in Central Florida
Empty bags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County at:. Boombah Sports Complex at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves and be...
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
villages-news.com
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
fox13news.com
Sumter County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sumter County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. SUMTER COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. SUMTER COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. SUMTER COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
click orlando
Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes to restore power after storm
ORLANDO, Fla. – Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes for power companies to restore electricity after a powerful storm hits Central Florida. News 6 first uncovered the issues in July when Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie posed what a worst-case scenario would look like for one electric company he had recently spoken to.
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will hold the UF Old Florida Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Old Florida Show is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Marion County on Friday. The event is being put on by Florida Livestock Shows. It will begin at 7 a.m. The event is open to the public. It is also Junior Florida’s...
fox35orlando.com
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
Villages Daily Sun
Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’
When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business
Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
orangeobserver.com
OCPS responds to potential school threat
Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.
Villages Daily Sun
Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
