ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

A few showers today, dry and cool this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions than the last few mornings. Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out this Sunday morning, maybe a few 50s. The rest of today will feature clouds and maybe some showers too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Expected to remain dry for most during Colts home opener

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve been on the temperature rollercoaster over the past several days with temps ranging as much as 50 degrees in some locations since Wednesday! Luckily, we have settled into a more comfortable pattern this weekend, though the beautiful blue sky may become tougher to find on Sunday…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Skies brighten today; showers around on Sunday

Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cooler air is here to stay in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The calendar finally says fall and the cooler temperatures are here to match! Coldest air of the season Friday morning low temperatures are going to be in the low 40s! This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen since May. And the cold air sticks with us well into next week. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

A few rain chances this weekend, seasonal too

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning with temperatures in the 40s! It has been a very fall-like day with seasonal temperatures expected into the weekend. There are a few rain chances here and there but don’t cancel any plans, I still expect a lot of dry time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall

INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Severe weather warning in Indiana

There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather
2 On Your Side

Showers and storms on tap for overnight hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including Buffalo. Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for this afternoon and evening. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

5 Indiana natural landmarks make Top 250 national survey

(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country. A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list. Indiana’s other four landmarks...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
pctonline.com

Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy