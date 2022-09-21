Read full article on original website
Fox 59
A few showers today, dry and cool this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions than the last few mornings. Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out this Sunday morning, maybe a few 50s. The rest of today will feature clouds and maybe some showers too.
Fox 59
Expected to remain dry for most during Colts home opener
INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve been on the temperature rollercoaster over the past several days with temps ranging as much as 50 degrees in some locations since Wednesday! Luckily, we have settled into a more comfortable pattern this weekend, though the beautiful blue sky may become tougher to find on Sunday…
Fox 59
Skies brighten today; showers around on Sunday
Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!
Cooler air is here to stay in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The calendar finally says fall and the cooler temperatures are here to match! Coldest air of the season Friday morning low temperatures are going to be in the low 40s! This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen since May. And the cold air sticks with us well into next week. […]
Fox 59
A few rain chances this weekend, seasonal too
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning with temperatures in the 40s! It has been a very fall-like day with seasonal temperatures expected into the weekend. There are a few rain chances here and there but don’t cancel any plans, I still expect a lot of dry time.
Fox 59
Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall
INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
WISH-TV
Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
95.3 MNC
Severe weather warning in Indiana
There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Showers and storms on tap for overnight hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including Buffalo. Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for this afternoon and evening. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
Today (Wednesday, September 21), weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop. This report was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be...
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
WANE-TV
5 Indiana natural landmarks make Top 250 national survey
(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country. A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list. Indiana’s other four landmarks...
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
