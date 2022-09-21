Read full article on original website
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
fox13news.com
Fight at children's pizza restaurant ends with shooting in Brandon parking lot, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - A fight inside a Brandon Chuck E Cheese pizza restaurant spilled out into the parking lot and ended in gunfire, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it didn't appear anyone was actually shot, but three people were injured in the mele. They were taken...
Woman fires shot during fight at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Man arrested in Tampa apartment murder, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man in its investigation of a Tampa murder Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL. The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.
1 dead in Sarasota County shooting, deputies say
Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Report: Man tried to behead stabbing victim at Burnt Store Marina
Incident report goes in-depth on witnesses who claim Clarke tries to saw the victim's head off after at least 40 stab wounds.
Construction worker charged in Pinellas deputy’s death given $500K bond, travel restrictions
The construction worker who authorities say killed a Pinellas County deputy with a front-end loader in an alleged hit-and-run was given a higher bond and travel restrictions in his first appearance Saturday.
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
fox13news.com
10 vehicles found with slashed tires at Riverview apartment complex, residents say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Ten vehicles were found with slashed tires Thursday morning at a Riverview apartment complex. Neighbors at the Allegro Palm apartment complex said they realized what happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. People were stuck and unable to make it to work. "Work for me is 45 minutes away,...
Historic Shoot-Out In Clearwater Compels Lawsuit By Police Officer
CLEARWATER, Fla. – On the day after Christmas in 2018, one of Clearwater’s worst shoot-outs put four police officers in harm’s way. On September 21, 2022, one of those officers filed an amended legal complaint suing the owner of the strip center where the shoot-out
Mysuncoast.com
Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run. Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Pasco County teacher charged with abusing student, police say
A New Port Richey teacher was arrested on a child abuse charge involving a student Thursday, according to police.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
WATCH: Pinellas deputy’s body taken to medical examiner’s office
The body of Deputy Michael Hartwick was escorted to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning by the sheriff's office.
Florida HOA president arrested 2nd time, recorded woman since 2018, deputies say
A Florida HOA president previously arrested and accused of installing a hidden camera inside a woman’s condo bedroom was arrested a second time, according to authorities in Flagler County.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center. The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.
pasconewsonline.com
Man found sleeping in car with 4 pounds of methamphetamine
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey code enforcement was assisting with crossing guard duties at Madison Street and Cecelia Drive when they observed a subject asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection. According to police, responding officers made contact with the driver and observed a...
