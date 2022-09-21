Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
State Companies Receive Grants for Better Rural Internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – $502 million dollars in loans and grants is being awarded to rural residents, schools and businesses in 20 states as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This is the third round of funding of the program. The funds will...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Resident Waterfowl Opens Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Waterfowl Season for North Dakota residents opens Saturday, Sept. 24 while nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl Oct. 1. Doug Leier is a wildlife biologist for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department. Hunters can find more information at gf.nd.gov. Leier ads that there...
newsdakota.com
Wrigley Provides Statement on Ellingson Murder Case
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. “The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
Comments / 0