If you're seeing the G-Force ZM for the first time and you're thinking it looks really familiar, you're probably not alone. This robust two-wheeler is extremely similar to Super 73's well-liked e-bike in terms of design; in fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's kind of a blatant replica of it. The same circular, vintage-style headlamp, large battery storage, and long saddle are present, giving it the same motorcycle-inspired look as the Super73.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO