IAA: BYD Unveils eBus Blade Platform And New Electric Trucks
BYD was present at the 2022 IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover, Germany with a full hand of new EV solutions. The Chinese company presented an all-new eBus Blade Platform, two electric trucks, and the latest generation of its 12m electric bus for the European market. Let's start with the trucks...
Xpeng G9 Electric SUV Debuts In China With 480 KW Charging
Xpeng has officially launched its G9 premium electric SUV in China as its flagship model. Set to hit the market in October, the G9 boasts the quickest charging rate of any EV currently on sale, 480 kW, and it’s not only meant as a rival for other electric SUVs - it has its sights firmly set on conventional internal combustion-engined SUVs from established automakers.
Transport Canada Confirms Tesla Model Y Fire Wasn't The Battery Pack
As you may remember, we reported on a few mysterious Tesla fires earlier this year. In fact, people were confusing the two incidents since they happened around the same time. This story is a follow-up on the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in May 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. The EV's power failed, and the driver broke the window to successfully escape.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
The 2022 Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 has the largest battery pack of any production EV available today; 212.7 kWh of usable capacity. However, the vehicle weighs four and a half tons - that's right, over 9,000 lbs (4,100 kg). The vehicle's EPA-certified combined range rating is 329 miles, but...
Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike
Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan
Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
VW Swaps Salesperson For Alexa In Interactive ID.4 Test Drives
Volkswagen and Amazon are looking to redefine the automotive test drive by replacing the salesperson with the Alexa virtual assistant technology. Starting this fall, VW customers in select regions of the United States can schedule an in-person Alexa-guided test drive of the ID.4 electric SUV. While the test will start...
BMW's Range, Kia USA, Uber And Hertz EVs: Top EV News Sept 23, 2022
This week, we have news on BMW's electric range successes, Uber's electric future, Hertz's new deal with GM, and Kia's plans to manufacture EVs in the US. Here's our Top EV News for the week of September 23, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more...
Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge: BMW i4 M50 Overheating Issues Busted
The BMW i4 M50 is one of the quickest electric cars for long-distance travel, according to Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge. The car tested in August noted a time of 9 hours and 40 minutes, despite some battery overheating issues during fast charging. BMW doubled checked the data and...
GMC Closes Reservations For Hummer EVs: They Are Fully Booked
GMC has decided to close all reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models, as demand significantly exceeds supply. According to the latest data, the company received more than 90,000 reservations (backed by $100 refundable deposits), which splits evenly between the pickup and the SUV versions.
Toyota's Upcoming "bZ3" Sedan Takes Aim At The Tesla Model 3
Toyota has made it clear time and time again that it has no interest in rushing into fully electric cars. However, it will listen to its customers and follow the market's needs. In order to chip away at some of Tesla's growing market share in China and Europe, the Japanese automaker is ready to bring its fully electric sedan to market.
Genesis GV60 Wins Drag Races Against Three Electric SUVs And A Corvette C7
Being the last of the three Hyundai group electric crossovers to arrive on the market, after the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 already has some catching up to do, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be a problem. In this video where it is drag raced against other electric crossovers and a Chevrolet Corvette C7, it has no problem staying ahead.
Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Charging Bundle
Looking for inexpensive means to offer EV Charging and increase your income? Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle from United Chargers does just that. The Grizzle-E Smart Commercial Bundle is the all-in-one Level 2 Commercial Solution that includes Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charging Hardware and ChargeLab Commercial EV Charging Software for one low price.
The G-Force ZM E-Bike Offers Budget-Friendly Go-Anywhere Capability
If you're seeing the G-Force ZM for the first time and you're thinking it looks really familiar, you're probably not alone. This robust two-wheeler is extremely similar to Super 73's well-liked e-bike in terms of design; in fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's kind of a blatant replica of it. The same circular, vintage-style headlamp, large battery storage, and long saddle are present, giving it the same motorcycle-inspired look as the Super73.
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Race Lambo Huracan
It has been quite some time since we posted a video by young car collectors and YouTube influencers JR Garage. However, it would have been crazy to pass up a video of the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck facing off against a Lamborghini Huracan in a drag race.
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
Tesla Employee Reveals Huge Q3 Delivery Surge At Fremont Factory
While it seems Tesla is constantly cranking out cars across the globe, it all goes to a whole new level at the end of each quarter. Despite CEO Elon Musk's earlier words about Tesla perhaps limiting these crazy quarter-end surges, the automaker is already headed into another that stands to be substantial.
Hit The Road In Style With Heybike’s Cityscape Electric Commuter Bike
When I hear the term “city bike,” I always think of the classic cruiser bicycles complete with a step-through frame and basket up front. These days, however, city bikes have transformed into much more versatile, performance-oriented machines. Indeed, this has gone even further with the advent of electric bikes, with so-called “city bikes” now churning out upwards of 500 watts of thrust.
Uber Targeting EV-Only Fleet From 2030 Onwards
Uber has announced that it will remove all ICE vehicles from its fleet by 2030. Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced founder Travis Kalanick as CEO of Uber in 2017, recently stated the following (via CBS News):. “We have a target to be fully electric in the US, Canada, and Europe." When...
