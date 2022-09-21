Read full article on original website
Michigan officials issue order against Lockhart for Flint River chemical spill
Flint, MI—Officials are escalating their actions against Lockhart Chemical Company, which is responsible for the chemical spill along the Flint River in mid-June. “We are embedded in making sure this doesn’t happen again and part of that is holding people accountable,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Flint paraprofessionals push for wage increase. Negotiations are set to start.
Flint, MI—Talks between Flint Community Schools and the paraprofessional union regarding wages will soon begin. The Board of Education unanimously passed a motion on Sept. 14, 2022, to reopen wage negotiations between the 67 SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit and the school district within two weeks. “We’re happy about...
Mayor Neeley, officials to provide community update on Flint’s ARPA funding and other city business
Flint, MI—City officials are set to provide a slew of updates—including information on prior and future allocations of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding—tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. According to a Sept. 21 press release, City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will...
Flint-area students build beds for youth in need
Flint, MI—The sound of machinery hummed through Accelerated Learning Academy’s (ALA) gym, during Flint Community Schools’ intersession. In the gym, volunteers donned “Bunks Across America” t-shirts, aprons and safety glasses, building beds for Genesee County students in need. Maurtrell Rushton, a 10th grader at ALA,...
Cleanup, investigation efforts of Flint River chemical spill remain ongoing
Flint, MI—Nearly three months after the discovery of Lockhart Chemical Company’s spill along the Flint River, the no-contact order issued by the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) remains in place. Since late June, GCHD’s amended health order has advised people to avoid physical contact, fishing or water sports...
Genesee County begins offering Omicron-specific boosters
Genesee County, MI—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots that are adapted for Omicron, the circulating variant of the virus in Michigan and the U.S. at large. In late August 2022, the FDA greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccines, which target the original...
Marijuana ordinance ‘on schedule’ for adoption before Flint’s updated zoning code takes effect
Flint, MI—The adoption of Flint’s new marijuana ordinance is “on schedule” after Flint City Council voted to pass the ordinance through for second reading during its Sept. 12, 2022 meeting. When city council passed Flint’s updated zoning code in July, council members learned that if they...
Flint organizations are asking people to consider repurposing downtown parking spaces
Flint, MI—A group of local organizations and businesses will be using downtown Flint’s parking spaces for anything but cars this weekend, and they’re asking everyone to join them. What’s Up Downtown, Communities First, Inc., and the Crim Foundation are just some of the names bringing PARK(ing) Day—a...
‘A place to call home’: Local art collective announces plans for new gallery in Flint
Flint, MI—Among the colorful murals covering a building on the corner of Stevenson Street and Flushing Road, local artist Pauly Everett looked up at one painted by Isiah Lattimore: a vibrant, more than 20-foot-tall painting of Everett’s face. Everett said he grew up “all over,” but the area...
Genesee County researchers to study universal postpartum depression prevention
Genesee County, MI—Postpartum depression (PPD) is a form of depression that can occur after a mother gives birth. Sleep and eating problems, anxiety and worry, and avoiding contact with the baby and other people are among the symptoms of PPD, which affects as many as one in seven women.
Flint Board of Ed. members say they need more discussion before offloading vacant properties
Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools Board of Education reviewed bids it received on eight of its 13 listed vacant properties, but concerns over selling versus leasing the properties kept board members from acting on any offers. At the board’s Sept. 14, 2022 meeting, attorney Philip Clark noted that all...
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in September 2022
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes sweet corn, summer squash, hard squash, and cabbage.
Officials back legislation expanding telehealth access for dialysis patients in Genesee County
Flint, MI—Congress is weighing in on legislation to expand access to telehealth for patients on dialysis. If passed, the bipartisan Kidney Health Connect Act would ensure that patients on dialysis would not be charged an additional fee for Medicare telehealth services from their dialysis clinic. Under the COVID-19 public...
Flint officials a step closer in meeting tight deadline to approve city’s marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—The Flint Planning Commission is one step closer to sending the city’s new marijuana ordinance to a vote. The update to Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, has been on a tight timeline since the passage of a new zoning code on July 25.
Races, daredevils and motorcycles: Bikes on the Bricks revs up downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Engines revved throughout downtown Flint, Mich. this month, announcing the arrival of Bikes on the Bricks, an annual gathering of motorcycle-themed shows and events that brought thousands of riders and enthusiasts to the city. Take a look through the events and festivities that took place from Friday, Sept....
Flint city clerk set to retire, mayor calls on state for election help
Flint, MI— Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling on the Secretary of State for help after City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement at a Sept. 7, 2022, Flint City Council meeting. The news of Brown’s retirement comes at the heels of the November 2022 general election which includes races...
Flint’s Capitol Theatre to offer free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks
Flint, MI—The Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Mich. will be open for free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks this weekend. The tours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, and feature a behind-the-scenes look at the theater, from dressing rooms to historical artwork, according to a press release.
Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic
Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Students return to dorms at UM-Flint
Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students. Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn...
