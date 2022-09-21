ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Michigan officials issue order against Lockhart for Flint River chemical spill

Flint, MI—Officials are escalating their actions against Lockhart Chemical Company, which is responsible for the chemical spill along the Flint River in mid-June. “We are embedded in making sure this doesn’t happen again and part of that is holding people accountable,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Flint-area students build beds for youth in need

Flint, MI—The sound of machinery hummed through Accelerated Learning Academy’s (ALA) gym, during Flint Community Schools’ intersession. In the gym, volunteers donned “Bunks Across America” t-shirts, aprons and safety glasses, building beds for Genesee County students in need. Maurtrell Rushton, a 10th grader at ALA,...
Genesee County begins offering Omicron-specific boosters

Genesee County, MI—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots that are adapted for Omicron, the circulating variant of the virus in Michigan and the U.S. at large. In late August 2022, the FDA greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccines, which target the original...
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties

Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in September 2022

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes sweet corn, summer squash, hard squash, and cabbage.
Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic

Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Students return to dorms at UM-Flint

Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students. Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn...
