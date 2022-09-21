ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak

BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
BURTON, MI
wsgw.com

Body Found in Bay City Identified

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Bay County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Bay County, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
1470 WFNT

Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint

A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game. Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested. While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate. STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Power Lines#Health Department#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Bay Co
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Sept. 22

A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. Zaria the dog has been rescued. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. After more than...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy