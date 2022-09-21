Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak
BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
wsgw.com
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
WNEM
Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game. Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested. While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking...
WNEM
STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate. STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
WNEM
Police respond to incident at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers are currently responding to an incident at Bridgeport High School. Students were sent home Thursday afternoon. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify area man found dead in car outside Bay City apartment complex
BAY CITY, MI — Police have identified a man found dead earlier this week in an SUV parked at a Bay City apartment complex. The body found the evening of Monday, Sept. 19, was that of 47-year-old Rolando L. Lopez, a Saginaw resident. Lopez’s identity was confirmed during an autopsy conducted Wednesday.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Sept. 22
A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. Zaria the dog has been rescued. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. After more than...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
Comments / 0