ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Delayed to 2023

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been delayed to 2023 to make it Night School Studio's "best game yet." Night School Studio shared the update on Twitter, saying the delay was, in part, due to wanting to make it "truly special" and "add more localizations." "We owe it to our amazing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order

Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy