ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order

Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

List of Weapons

You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Mario + Rabbids Transformed the Rabbids From Menace to Mascot

When Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani first started working on Kingdom Battle, he was given express instructions from Ubisoft: Rabbids do not, under any circumstances, talk. “I had to gain trust also from Ubisoft, not just Nintendo,” Soliani says. “And Ubisoft told me, ‘Rabbids are not speaking.’ That...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Roach Race Arcade Game

Roach Race is an arcade game that was introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 in the 1.6 update. When players score, they'll be rewarded with in-game items. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll know about the Roach Race Arcade Game in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on how to play it, where to play it, and the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IGN

Path of Legends

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to make it through the Path of Legends to gather the Herba Mystica, extremely rare herbs found only in Paldea. To gather them all, you'll have to help Arven take down Titan Pokemon, which are enormous gatekeepers in their area not unlike Totem Pokemon from Sun and Moon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Welcome to IGN India!

IGN India is your #1 destination for the latest news and info for all types of entertainment – whether it’s video games, tech, movies, TV shows, anime, comic books or manga – we’ve got it all covered. IGN is the world’s leading video game and entertainment...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Afc Richmond
IGN

Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X

A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix Tudum 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

The annual Netflix event is happening today as the main livestream for Tudum 2022 begins at 10 a.m. PT. This Netflix celebration will span across five events and multiple continents as the company is set to reveal more information about upcoming movies and TV shows. Considering the streaming platform has...
TV SHOWS
IGN

Ayaneo Air Review

It’s an exciting time to be a PC gamer, and not just because the best graphics cards are currently more affordable than they’ve been since launch. Handheld gaming PCs have finally come into their own, making portable PC gaming a much more convenient and appealing possibility. So far, we’ve looked at the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Next, but while both offer impressive gaming performance, they’re bulky and can be harder to travel with than Nintendo’s smaller Switch handheld.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
IGN

Face-Off: What Is the Best Disney+ Original TV Series or Movie?

As IGN’s State of Streaming 2022 continues, we’re taking a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so many more. And while we’re excited to present these breakdowns, exclusive reveals, and interviews to you, we actually need your help in deciding what the best Disney+ original TV series or movie is!
TV SHOWS
IGN

How to Watch Don't Worry Darling: Release Date and Streaming Status

Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling has created substantial buzz with its duo of superstar leads, mysterious trailers, and behind-the-scenes drama. Unfortunately, according to our Don't Worry Darling review, the final product may not live up to the pre-release hype. However, those looking for a new thriller may still enjoy what the film has to offer; our review compliments its "pretty designs, inventive music, and capable performances."
MOVIES
IGN

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, an upcoming virtual reality action roguelite game set in Paradox Interactive’s hit galactic universe. Get ready to set out amongst the stars in search of the enigmatic Ghost Signal when the game launches in 2023 for Meta Quest 2. Ghost...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?

Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lethal Equipment

Below is a complete list of all nine pieces of Lethal Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Frag Grenade--- Cookable fragmentation grenade. Proximity Mine--- Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area. Thermite--- Explosive incendiary...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Goyang Safari Zone 2022

Pokemon Go is bringing the first Safari Zone Event to South Korea, bringing with it Pokemon that are themed around Goyang's history of flowers and romance. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of when the Safari Zone is taking place, how to gain access, as well as the Pokemon available to collect.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy