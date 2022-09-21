Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
live5news.com
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
wfxb.com
Horry County Police Investigating Shooting in Socastee Area
A shooting that took place in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road left one person with serious injuries. An old car wash near Bay Road and Sonic off of Highway 707 near Holmestown have been marked as two scenes related to the shooting. An acquaintance drove the victim to a nearby business before Horry County fire rescue took them to a hospital to be treated. A notable law enforcement presence was noticed in the area. No further information has been released at this time.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
abcnews4.com
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
abcnews4.com
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool: Coroner's office
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office.
wpde.com
Police search for unknown suspect, vehicle in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police are seeking more information related to a shooting incident that happened at a car wash on Bay Road off of Highway 707 at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Police are looking for the pictured vehicle and an unknown male suspect. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
live5news.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina elementary substitute arrested for public intoxication at school, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman working as a substitute at an elementary school was arrested for public intoxication at a school on Thursday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lori Mandarino, 62. was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on the James B. Edwards Elementary School campus.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
WMBF
2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 544 are closed and two people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash with a tree ended with a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire has been extinguished. Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of...
WMBF
Police searching for teen with autism reported missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing teen with autism last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. Zahir Aiken, 13, was last seen in the Ramsey Acres neighborhood wearing a blue polo and khaki pants without shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to call...
Comments / 0