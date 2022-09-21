A shooting that took place in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road left one person with serious injuries. An old car wash near Bay Road and Sonic off of Highway 707 near Holmestown have been marked as two scenes related to the shooting. An acquaintance drove the victim to a nearby business before Horry County fire rescue took them to a hospital to be treated. A notable law enforcement presence was noticed in the area. No further information has been released at this time.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO