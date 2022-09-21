Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
foxbangor.com
Recovery celebration draws hundreds
BANGOR — Saturday in partnership with the City of Bangor, Northern Light Acadia and additional agencies The Bangor Area Recovery Network hosted their first recovery celebration. The organization decided to expand on their traditional block party event to draw more attention to the possibility of ending drug addiction disease.
foxbangor.com
Autumn Gold Nautical Decorations
ELLSWORTH — Many of Ellsworth’s businesses are showing support for one of Maine’s largest industries. Every year the city of Ellsworth holds autumn gold weekend. The weekend is a chance to promote many of the businesses in the city and to remind everyone to buy local. Autumn...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
outdoors.org
Midcoast Maine Bike Weekend 2022
Registration is required for this activity. Midcoast Maine Bike Weekend September 23rd-25th, 2022 Join us for a fun weekend of cycling, dining, and enjoying the breathtaking views of Midcoast Maine. We will be staying at the Rockland Harbor Hotel in the classic coastal town of Rockland, home of the renowned Farnsworth Art Museum. Our cycling routes will take us inland; past lakes, mountains, and farms, as well as coastal; along idyllic harbors. On Saturday, we will take a ferry to bike around North Haven, a quintessential Maine island - with a microbrewery! Each day will include 2 rides: one a moderate 13mph pace averaging 22 miles with elevation gains of 1500 ft, and an advanced ride of 14+ with a range of 30-40 miles with elevation gains above 2600 ft. Most roads are pavement, but some scenic roads are packed dirt. We will enjoy the towns of Rockland and Camden, and have two Happy Hours (BYOB). Midcoast Maine is known for excellent dining, so we will eat food from popular area restaurants. Saturday and Sunday breakfast are included with the hotel reservation. Dinners and lunches are not included. Participants will be responsible for making their own reservations at the Rockland Harbor Hotel under the AMC Group name. The hotel is offering rooms ranging from $239-$260 per night (single or double occupancy) which includes a 9% lodging tax. If people are seeking a roommate, we can try to help but are ultimately unable to guarantee this. Participants should consider this when booking a room. There is a non-refundable Registration Fee of $35.00 payable to AMC once registered for the trip. This covers food for two Happy Hours and volunteer leader administrative costs. Tickets for the ferry to North Haven are $22.50 each. We welcome newcomers, so will be saving 3 spaces for folks new to AMC.
foxbangor.com
Treworgy Family Orchard wins for Corn Maze
LEVANT– Treworgy Family Orchard was voted #1 Best Corn Maze by USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Award. The farm takes home the first place award for the 5 acre design that depicts 2 characters from the children’s cartoon “Winnie the Pooh.”. “The maze and this...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
foxbangor.com
“Free the Principal” fundraiser to benefit Hampden Academy Music Association
HAMPDEN — Hampden Academy’s principal is sleeping in the school’s press box to help raise money for a school trip. It’s the second year principal Bill Tracy has agreed to take part in the “Free the Principal” event, which kicked off Wednesday night. The...
foxbangor.com
Road construction on Broadway in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
foxbangor.com
Milbridge Elementary School students wear red for lobstermen
MILBRIDGE — Students across the state of Maine wore red to show support their local lobstermen and women, who face unprecedented challenges in new regulations and a recent red listing by Monterey Bay Aquarium. Teacher and organizer Alison Wallace was overcome with how many students participated in the initiative.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor
Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
foxbangor.com
Dental clinic in Monson closing
MONSON- Community Dental is closing two of it’s clinics, including the one in Monson . A statement says they need to close because of workforce shortages in dentistry made more challenging by the pandemic. They say despite active recruitment efforts, they have been unable to find qualified hygienists and...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
foxbangor.com
Bucksport Area Senior Center hosts volunteer appreciation party
BUCKSPORT– The Bucksport Area Senior Center hosted a volunteer appreciation party to celebrate their hard working volunteers. According to the senior center’s Director William Foster, volunteers served and delivered 8,635 meals, while also providing activities and programs for seniors in the Bucksport area. Town Manager Susan Lessard stopped...
wgan.com
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
WMTW
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
