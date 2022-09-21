ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are you ready to party?

By KEVIN PASSON
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Party on the Ave organizers have had another three months to build momentum for Saturday’s community event, so it’s full steam ahead.

Postponed from early June due to weather, the Party on the Ave will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Fifth Avenue from Field Street to Lincoln Street.

The event will have something for everyone—fundraisers throughout the day, live music, a dunk tank, chalk art, a bounce house, skateboard ramps, games, a train for children, a hoop shoot, vendors, food, a beer garden, pickleball and displays of class cars, tractors and snowmobiles.

“Our biggest focus lately has been trying to get the kids down here,” said Gordon Neve, owner of Neve’s Floors to Go Furniture and Mattress Gallery, and one of the organizers. “When it got relocated to the fall, the hours changed a little bit because of the falling temperatures and things like that.”

Cheryl Belott, of Chase Bank and another organizer, said events will kick off at noon, with vendors hanging around until between 4-6 p.m. Live music will continue until 8 p.m.

The pickleball demonstration will be interactive, so partygoers can learn the ropes of the game. The Gateway Squares were scheduled to perform but canceled after being invited to a competition.

The Senior Center of Langlade County will offer ice cream in addition to music by Stone Soup.

Rocker will perform from 12:30-3:30 p.m., and Slab will play from 4-8 p.m.

City Administrator Mark Desotell said plans are being finalized with Antigo Visual Arts for a dedication of the horse racing mural in Kingsbury Park.

An event for the community, Party on the Ave is also a promotional opportunity for the downtown businesses.

After a few years of COVID that put a lid on mass gatherings, organizers held an event in 2021 to coincide with the reopening of Fifth Avenue after a massive reconstruction project.

“We got started last year, and it went really well for us,” Neve said. “Everybody was anxious to get out and do anything.”

Belott agreed.

“We wanted to bring people out and about to see the new city street and new sidewalks,” she said.

“It’s gorgeous. Let’s get out here and celebrate it, to reintroduce the locals to the downtown, the streetscape, the new businesses that are down here,” added Neve. “A lot of people that aren’t used to coming downtown … people are fixing up and cleaning up … there’s a lot of positive things going on.”

While Party on the Ave will return to June in 2023, it’s possible an event like this could become a fall staple as well.

Belott said it’s important the businesses are supported by the community.

“They (residents) need to hear it, and they need to see it,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t always even recognize it when driving through town until you read it in the paper.”

New this time around will be the extension of the event one block east of Superior Street.

Belott said it’s possible a future fall event could be held entirely east of the highway, with Party on the Ave being west of the road.

Desotell said the city will have several picnic tables along the street, but partygoers are encouraged to also bring their own lawn chairs.

“You can go from one department to the next department to the next department, the city’s been great,” Neve said.

Neve added that throughout the day, there are estimates of upwards of 1,000 people coming and going.

“At any time, it’s hard to tell, but during the band, if I remember right, there’s a couple hundred people,” Desotell said.

Lisa Neve said that when Rocker performed in the Music in the Park series in the summer, the crowd numbered about 500 at City Park.

And, while the June event was postponed due to rain, that won’t happen Saturday. In case of rain, the entire event will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion.

Several businesses are contributing to the event, with Wagner Shell singled out by organizers for its support.

Any individual, business or nonprofit group wanting to participate in the event or help plan future events is encouraged to contact Neve, Belott, Desotell or Roseann Hoffman, who runs her own accounting business on Clermont Street.

