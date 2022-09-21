ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
ClutchPoints

Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz

The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Discussing Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Trade

In a bit of a surprise twist, it turns out that your Los Angeles Lakers have actually been engaged in active conversation with the Indiana Pacers about a potential trade that would send Russell Westbrook and some amount of future draft capital to Indiana, and bring center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield to Crypto.com Arena.
thecomeback.com

Ben Simmons fires back at Sixers, Philly fans

The Ben Simmons Era with the Philadelphia 76ers ended about as poorly as it could have. Once a rising star and savior with the franchise, Simmons’ poor playoff performance coupled with what was perceived as selfish demands, culminated in his sitting out the following season with mental health and physical injury concerns before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
FOX Sports

AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee

Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition...
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards

Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
NBC Sports

Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks: ‘We have a great team’

Despite having one of the five best players in the world and an early MVP favorite on the roster, the Dallas Mavericks are not getting contender love heading into training camp. The reason is the loss of Jalen Brunson — who had emerged as the No.2 option on the team — and him not being replaced by a clear secondary shot creator.
