Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz
The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Discussing Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Trade
In a bit of a surprise twist, it turns out that your Los Angeles Lakers have actually been engaged in active conversation with the Indiana Pacers about a potential trade that would send Russell Westbrook and some amount of future draft capital to Indiana, and bring center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield to Crypto.com Arena.
thecomeback.com
Ben Simmons fires back at Sixers, Philly fans
The Ben Simmons Era with the Philadelphia 76ers ended about as poorly as it could have. Once a rising star and savior with the franchise, Simmons’ poor playoff performance coupled with what was perceived as selfish demands, culminated in his sitting out the following season with mental health and physical injury concerns before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mavs Starting Lineup: Can Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Get it Right?
With training camp starting soon, Bleacher Report predicted every team's starting lineup.
FOX Sports
AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee
Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Nola Is Chasing a Single-Season Phillies Franchise Record
With just two weeks left in the 2022 season, Aaron Nola has the highest single-season strikeout-to-walk ratio in Philadelphia Phillies history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
CJ McCollum agrees to two-year, $64M extension with Pelicans
The Pelicans and CJ McCollum have reached an agreement on a two-year extension valued at $64M, writes Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This deal, which was confirmed by McCollum’s agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Basketball, will run through the end of the 2025-26 season. McCollum made an immediate impact in...
New Sixers addition PJ Tucker ranked as 17th best power forward in the NBA
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 season, there is a lot of hype and excitement around the team. The Sixers went to work rather quickly in the offseason and they were able to address most of the issues on their roster. One of those issues was addressed...
NBC Sports
Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks: ‘We have a great team’
Despite having one of the five best players in the world and an early MVP favorite on the roster, the Dallas Mavericks are not getting contender love heading into training camp. The reason is the loss of Jalen Brunson — who had emerged as the No.2 option on the team — and him not being replaced by a clear secondary shot creator.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0