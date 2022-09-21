Read full article on original website
Related
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
localsyr.com
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York State
New York is a state full of diversity, and with it comes a diverse range of foods. So what are some of the most popular options?. It's rare to come across someone who doesn't like pizza. New York-style pizza originated with Italian immigrants and features a thin, hand-tossed crust.
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Welcome to fall: Here are 20 places to go apple picking in Upstate New York
Experiencing New York in the fall means going apple picking at least once (if not more). There are many orchards in the state offering u-pick apples where visitors can go out into the orchards and pick their own apples. In addition to u-pick apples they may serve apple cider, hard...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York
There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1