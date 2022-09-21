ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY News

Comments / 1

Related
localsyr.com

New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Writer#Upstate New York#Catskills#Central New York#Western New York#Travel Destinations
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Welcome to fall: Here are 20 places to go apple picking in Upstate New York

Experiencing New York in the fall means going apple picking at least once (if not more). There are many orchards in the state offering u-pick apples where visitors can go out into the orchards and pick their own apples. In addition to u-pick apples they may serve apple cider, hard...
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
ALTAMONT, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York

There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
WILDLIFE
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy