It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO