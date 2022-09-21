ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
HYDE PARK, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Register Citizen

NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
GREENWICH, CT
therealdeal.com

Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate

Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
AMAGANSETT, NY
27east.com

Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says

Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
AMAGANSETT, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
newyorkalmanack.com

Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History

On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY

