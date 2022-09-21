Read full article on original website
Related
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
27east.com
Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says
Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
newyorkalmanack.com
Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History
On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Comments / 0