Stonecipher Farm, located on River Road in Bowdoinham, has had the unfortunate experience of experiencing a few bad apples in the bunch. Stonecipher Farm is an organic vegetable farm on 10 acres, and they also have eggs from their free-range chickens. While the farm has been in operation since 2009, the pandemic forced them to make changes. Before the pandemic, the farm was growing mixed vegetables and items such as ginger and turmeric. The farm's owners, Ian Jerolmack and Emily Goodchild, provided their farm products to health stores and many restaurants in Portland. When the pandemic came along, they needed to change their business model and started a CSA(Community Supported Agriculture). Along with starting a CSA, they also started a farm store to sell their vegetables to the public.

BOWDOINHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO