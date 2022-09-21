Read full article on original website
pureoldies1055.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training
WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
Franklin Towers residents elated to once again have full power
PORTLAND, Maine — "It's just wonderful to be able to use the stove," Michael Mancini said. Mancini and more than one hundred others that live at Franklin Towers in Portland once again are receiving full power to their units. "It's wonderful to be able to use the kitchen like...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
WCVB
Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway. On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began. The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room
A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
Police: Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — It's been more than 48 hours since 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dozens of flyers are posted in store windows and doors throughout downtown Freeport as law officials and game wardens continue their search for Ferrara.
Jay community reacts to decision to close Androscoggin Mill
JAY, Maine — As the news of the decision to close the Androscoggin Mill in Jay continues to sink in, the community is considering the fallout of losing a business that has provided jobs to the region for six decades. Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC plans to shut down operations...
Maine lobsterman say 'red listing' a threat to their livelihoods without cause
PORTLAND, Maine — The men and women who harvest Maine lobster say new restrictions on fishing, combined with the so-called “red listing” of lobster by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, are a threat to their livelihoods, and the economy of coastal Maine. Both the listing and...
Stonecipher Farm Deals With Theft
Stonecipher Farm, located on River Road in Bowdoinham, has had the unfortunate experience of experiencing a few bad apples in the bunch. Stonecipher Farm is an organic vegetable farm on 10 acres, and they also have eggs from their free-range chickens. While the farm has been in operation since 2009, the pandemic forced them to make changes. Before the pandemic, the farm was growing mixed vegetables and items such as ginger and turmeric. The farm's owners, Ian Jerolmack and Emily Goodchild, provided their farm products to health stores and many restaurants in Portland. When the pandemic came along, they needed to change their business model and started a CSA(Community Supported Agriculture). Along with starting a CSA, they also started a farm store to sell their vegetables to the public.
Power fully restored at Franklin Towers
PORTLAND, Maine — Power has been fully restored at Franklin Towers in Portland, nearly four weeks after it's believed to have been struck by lightning. Power was restored Thursday for residents living on floors 7-16, according to Portland Housing Authority executive director Cheryl Sessions. Residents on upper floors were...
