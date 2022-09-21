ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis

The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
What Historic UK Tax Cuts Mean For The Markets: 'Material Increase In Risks'

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU plummeted 5.3% on Friday after investors were not impressed by an aggressive series of tax cuts unveiled by the new U.K. government. What Happened? On Friday, new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a bold new stimulus program that includes tax cuts and investment incentives. The U.K. government is planning to cancel a planned corporate tax rate hike, reverse a recent increase in the income tax and cut taxes for certain businesses in designated investment zones.
This 7% Yielding ETF Was Ravaged By Ukraine War. Is Now The Time To Buy?

The iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund is down roughly 39% year-to-date, after hitting a high of $33.51 back in January 2022. The steepest decline in the exchange traded fund took place shortly after Russia decided to mobilize its troops into Ukraine as a “specialty military operation,” which took place in February 2022.
