The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU plummeted 5.3% on Friday after investors were not impressed by an aggressive series of tax cuts unveiled by the new U.K. government. What Happened? On Friday, new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a bold new stimulus program that includes tax cuts and investment incentives. The U.K. government is planning to cancel a planned corporate tax rate hike, reverse a recent increase in the income tax and cut taxes for certain businesses in designated investment zones.

INCOME TAX ・ 21 HOURS AGO