New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Spain plans ‘digital nomad’ visa scheme to attract remote workers
Spain plans to issue “digital nomad” visas giving Britons and other non-EU citizens the chance to work in the sun and enjoy a lower cost of living with tax breaks thrown in for good measure. The visas will be offered to people who work remotely for enterprises outside...
What Historic UK Tax Cuts Mean For The Markets: 'Material Increase In Risks'
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU plummeted 5.3% on Friday after investors were not impressed by an aggressive series of tax cuts unveiled by the new U.K. government. What Happened? On Friday, new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a bold new stimulus program that includes tax cuts and investment incentives. The U.K. government is planning to cancel a planned corporate tax rate hike, reverse a recent increase in the income tax and cut taxes for certain businesses in designated investment zones.
This 7% Yielding ETF Was Ravaged By Ukraine War. Is Now The Time To Buy?
The iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund is down roughly 39% year-to-date, after hitting a high of $33.51 back in January 2022. The steepest decline in the exchange traded fund took place shortly after Russia decided to mobilize its troops into Ukraine as a “specialty military operation,” which took place in February 2022.
