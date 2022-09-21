Read full article on original website
Westport Traffic Advisory: Bigelow Tea Community Run on Sunday!
The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Run is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 25th. While the majority the route is in Fairfield, some Westport roads will be utilized for a short time. Runners will be traveling northbound on Westway Road and turning left to travel westbound on Greens Farms...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 141 Ledges Road, Take a Virtual Tour of this Custom Built Colonial
Exceptional custom-built stone and shingle colonial set back privately on 3.5 park-like acres with extensive professional landscape and hardscape including stone walls, mature trees, gorgeous perennial gardens, raised bed vegetable garden, 850 sf asphalt court for basketball/pickle ball, 12,000 sf wildflower meadow, and full irrigation system with 33 zones on dedicated well. Pride of ownership abounds - $425K invested by current owners both inside and out including stone walls, aprons, courtyard, 1,150 sf Ipe deck with hot tub, plus kitchen and bath renovations.
Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 1 to Celebrate Redding's New Tennis Courts, Playground and Pavilion
Ribbon Cuttings Planned for Saturday, October 1 at 10:00am. Three new facilities opened in Redding this last year. It is time to formally cut some ribbons!. We are so proud of our new Tennis Courts, Playground and Pavilion at RCC. Park in the RCC lot and walk up to the...
Learn About Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, Community Conversations Planned
Supporting student learning is the driving force behind Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, which goes to community vote on October 18, 2022. We asked all five of our school principals which aspects they are looking forward to and heard phrases including "much-needed," “support research-based instructional approaches" and "catapult into a 21st century facility."
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Haviland Road between Limekiln Road and Still Road closed during construction hours
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Mark Twain Library resumes fall hours, now open on Sunday
Redding's Mark Twain Library has resumed its Fall hours, which means the Library is now open on Sundays once again. Stop in to browse, meet, read, research, or just say hello!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: 888 Display USA
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 888 Display...
Happy Fall, Ridgefield! Prepare the Way for the Pumpkins, PYO and Fountain Mums
Ridgefield is certainly getting its fall ON! Jesse Lee Church is preparing for the arrival of the pumpkins, the Cass Gilbert Fountain is bedecked with yellow mums, and... the giant pumpkins will be rolling into town this weekend!. Quite fittingly, fall "officially" arrived today, Thursday, September 22! [In case you...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Be Royale Cosmetics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Be Royale...
Mayor Caroline Simmons Signs Executive Order Establishing Stamford Vision Zero Initiative
This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was joined by City officials from the Transportation, Traffic, & Parking Department, Police and Fire Departments, the Office of Public Safety, Health, and Welfare, and local elected and community leaders to sign an executive order establishing a Stamford Vision Zero Initiative. Simmons explains, "The...
The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection
Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
Services planned for Danbury resident Clara DiCarlo, 65
Clara DiCarlo, 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Clara is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick, as well as her daughter, Danielle Catalano and her husband, John. In addition, Clara is survived by her granddaughter, Quinn Catalano, and their special dog Coco, her siblings, Paul Turchiano and Laura Muller.
Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Putnam
The Putnam County Joint Veterans Council (PCJVC) and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency is proud to announce that the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Putnam County this weekend. The Wall arrived on September 21st and will be set up today, September 22nd. For a pictorial of...
County Exec urges Schools and Families to Visit the Traveling Vietnam Wall this weekend
Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell joins Veterans Service Agency Director Karl Rohde in urging schools and families to take advantage of an event that will give local meaning to national history and bring students to see the Traveling Vietnam Wall when it visits Carmel this weekend. The Traveling Vietnam Wall...
Western Connecticut State University has announced its live fall 2022 art, theatre and music programs
WCSU fall art, theatre and music programs announced. Western Connecticut State University has announced its live fall 2022 art, theatre and music programs, sponsored by its School of Visual and Performing Arts, all open to the public. The events are held in the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC)...
Ridgefield Democrats Seek Candidates to Fill Board of Finance Vacancy
The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Finance. The vacancy is created by the resignation from the Board of Karen Ogden, effective September 30, which was announced by Ms. Ogden at the Board of Finance meeting on September 20. On September 22, the DTC thanked Ms. Ogden “for her service to the Town as a member of the Board of Finance.”
Seema Bakhru, M.D. named First Female Chair of Radiology at Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals
Danbury, Connecticut – September 23, 2022 -- Premier Imaging, LLC, and its parent company, Danbury Radiological Associates, P.C. are honored to announce that one of their esteemed physicians, Seema Bakhru, M.D., has been named as the incoming Chair of the Department of Radiology at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, member hospitals of Nuvance Health. Dr. Bakhru will be the first female to hold this position in the two hospitals’ history.
Fairfield & BE Chocolat Welcomed Wallonia Minister-President of Belgium
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick welcomed Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo of Belgium to the Town of Fairfield on Tuesday, where he visited Atelier BE Chocolat located at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of Town. Minister-President Di Rupo was among the foreign leaders gathering in New York this week for a session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Meet Ridgefield High School Music’s September Student of the Month: Francesca Rossi
The Ridgefield High School Music Department is excited to name Francesca Rossi as its September Student of the Month -- the first of the 2022-23 academic year. Thanks to her compassion and involvement in the program, many have come to know Francesca as a dedicated cellist and a natural leader with a profound love for music.
RVNAhealth Earns Top Workplaces Award for the 10th Time
For the 10th time since 2011, RVNAhealth has earned a Top Workplaces award from Hearst Connecticut Media. The award is given to local companies that lead the way in workplace culture based on employee surveys. At RVNAhealth, the employees surveyed include clinical staff -- nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and certified nursing...
