ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Westport Traffic Advisory: Bigelow Tea Community Run on Sunday!

The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Run is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 25th. While the majority the route is in Fairfield, some Westport roads will be utilized for a short time. Runners will be traveling northbound on Westway Road and turning left to travel westbound on Greens Farms...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: 141 Ledges Road, Take a Virtual Tour of this Custom Built Colonial

Exceptional custom-built stone and shingle colonial set back privately on 3.5 park-like acres with extensive professional landscape and hardscape including stone walls, mature trees, gorgeous perennial gardens, raised bed vegetable garden, 850 sf asphalt court for basketball/pickle ball, 12,000 sf wildflower meadow, and full irrigation system with 33 zones on dedicated well. Pride of ownership abounds - $425K invested by current owners both inside and out including stone walls, aprons, courtyard, 1,150 sf Ipe deck with hot tub, plus kitchen and bath renovations.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Learn About Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, Community Conversations Planned

Supporting student learning is the driving force behind Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, which goes to community vote on October 18, 2022. We asked all five of our school principals which aspects they are looking forward to and heard phrases including "much-needed," “support research-based instructional approaches" and "catapult into a 21st century facility."
KATONAH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
Westport, CT
Traffic
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Haviland Road between Limekiln Road and Still Road closed during construction hours

Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: 888 Display USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 888 Display...
BETHEL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#The Open House#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dpic#Brooks Place
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Be Royale Cosmetics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Be Royale...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Danbury resident Clara DiCarlo, 65

Clara DiCarlo, 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Clara is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick, as well as her daughter, Danielle Catalano and her husband, John. In addition, Clara is survived by her granddaughter, Quinn Catalano, and their special dog Coco, her siblings, Paul Turchiano and Laura Muller.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
hamlethub.com

Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Putnam

The Putnam County Joint Veterans Council (PCJVC) and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency is proud to announce that the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Putnam County this weekend. The Wall arrived on September 21st and will be set up today, September 22nd. For a pictorial of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Democrats Seek Candidates to Fill Board of Finance Vacancy

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Finance. The vacancy is created by the resignation from the Board of Karen Ogden, effective September 30, which was announced by Ms. Ogden at the Board of Finance meeting on September 20. On September 22, the DTC thanked Ms. Ogden “for her service to the Town as a member of the Board of Finance.”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Seema Bakhru, M.D. named First Female Chair of Radiology at Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals

Danbury, Connecticut – September 23, 2022 -- Premier Imaging, LLC, and its parent company, Danbury Radiological Associates, P.C. are honored to announce that one of their esteemed physicians, Seema Bakhru, M.D., has been named as the incoming Chair of the Department of Radiology at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, member hospitals of Nuvance Health. Dr. Bakhru will be the first female to hold this position in the two hospitals’ history.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield & BE Chocolat Welcomed Wallonia Minister-President of Belgium

Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick welcomed Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo of Belgium to the Town of Fairfield on Tuesday, where he visited Atelier BE Chocolat located at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of Town. Minister-President Di Rupo was among the foreign leaders gathering in New York this week for a session of the United Nations General Assembly.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Earns Top Workplaces Award for the 10th Time

For the 10th time since 2011, RVNAhealth has earned a Top Workplaces award from Hearst Connecticut Media. The award is given to local companies that lead the way in workplace culture based on employee surveys. At RVNAhealth, the employees surveyed include clinical staff -- nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and certified nursing...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy