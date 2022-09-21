ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station man charged with dozens of child pornography related charges

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man is under arrested after being charged in a child sexual exploitation case. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Russell Burkey was arrested on Sept. 20. 2022, and charged with 15 counts of Production of Child Pornography and 28 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation into Burkey, 39, began on Aug. 17, 2022, after officials said they received a report about him “possibly producing child pornography.”

Investigators obtained a warrant and conducted a search of Burkey’s home. During the search, multiple electronic devices, including cell phones and computers, were seized.

On the devices, investigators found multiple photos depicting children under the age of 18 were discovered.

Burkey was booked into the Lee County Jail. He is being held on $650,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

