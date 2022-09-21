STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.

STATELINE, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO