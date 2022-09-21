ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to lift fire restrictions on Monday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire restrictions will be lifted Monday, Sept. 26, in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest due to recent rain and predicted cooler temperatures, officials announced Friday. The fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, in the the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction

STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is telling residents to expect detours for a rehabilitation project that will continue this Monday. The road work will be on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. Peckham Lane will be closed to all traffic between...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nnbw.com

New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City

At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno

A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Plumas Transit provides weekly bus service to Reno

Plumas County Senior Services in coordination with Plumas Transit Systems is now providing once weekly transit service to Reno. The Bus departs every Thursday from the following locations:. 8:00 a.m. from the Quincy Veterans Hall – Returns to Quincy Veterans Hall at 4:50 p.m. 8:55 a.m. from the Portola...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Order up: Bike Kitchen helps those in need

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is serving up used bikes to those in need. Through the organization’s Bike Kitchen program, donations of refurbished bicycles have been made during the last year and a half to various local social services programs across Tahoe and Truckee.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health

The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
RENO, NV

