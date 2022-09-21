Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to lift fire restrictions on Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire restrictions will be lifted Monday, Sept. 26, in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest due to recent rain and predicted cooler temperatures, officials announced Friday. The fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, in the the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction
STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Harmful algae detected in Tahoe Keys; Signs posted reflect various threat levels
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The presence of harmful algal blooms in the Tahoe Keys Lagoon has been detected and officials are asking people to stay out of the water within a specific area. The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board on Friday announced that tests confirmed the presence...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
KOLO TV Reno
KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
KOLO TV Reno
Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is telling residents to expect detours for a rehabilitation project that will continue this Monday. The road work will be on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. Peckham Lane will be closed to all traffic between...
nnbw.com
New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City
At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Our trails are decimated’: South Tahoe community concerned with logging operation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of the Golden Bear Trail neighborhood have voiced concerns regarding the active fuels project happening on Pioneer Trail from Stateline to Meyers. While some community members are taken aback by the operation, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has had...
2news.com
Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno
A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
mynews4.com
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit provides weekly bus service to Reno
Plumas County Senior Services in coordination with Plumas Transit Systems is now providing once weekly transit service to Reno. The Bus departs every Thursday from the following locations:. 8:00 a.m. from the Quincy Veterans Hall – Returns to Quincy Veterans Hall at 4:50 p.m. 8:55 a.m. from the Portola...
Saturday prep football: Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch, McQueen roll to wins
Northern Nevada got plenty of high school football games to choose from on Saturday as all the North 5A teams were in action. Bishop Manogue turned two turnovers in the first half into two quick touchdowns and scored 42 unanswered points to roll past Spanish Springs, 49-14 on Saturday at Manogue. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Order up: Bike Kitchen helps those in need
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is serving up used bikes to those in need. Through the organization’s Bike Kitchen program, donations of refurbished bicycles have been made during the last year and a half to various local social services programs across Tahoe and Truckee.
2news.com
Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health
The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
Prep football, Week 6: Wooster, Truckee, Elko, Spring Creek all win in 3A games
Friday night was all about 3A football this week and the football teams put on some spectacular displays. Wooster survived a scare from Sparks, in taking a 32-23 win at Sparks on Friday. ...
