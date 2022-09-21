Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Numerous Boys Soccer Teams Compete Around the Area
Manitowoc Lincoln traveled to Notre Dame Academy for a Boys Soccer match last night and the Ships fell to the back-to-back State runner-up, 4-0. Despite the loss, Coach Matt Kadow said his Ships played a strong and aggressive defensive game that included the solid goalkeeping of senior Caleb Maes. Other...
seehafernews.com
State Rated Ships and Tigers Play Home Volleyball Matches Today
Two area state-ranked Girls Volleyball programs return to action tonight. Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to Green Bay Southwest in a 7:00 p.m. start at JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships moved up 2 places to #6 this week in the latest WVCA Division-1 poll. Meanwhile, Howards Grove is home for Sheboygan Lutheran.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Topples Lincoln Tennis Squad, Roncalli Falls to Ripon
In FRCC Girls Tennis, De Pere edged Manitowoc Lincoln 4-3, despite Ships victories in singles play from Olivia Minikel, Jordin Popp and Molly Forkins. Elsewhere in local tennis, Ripon defeated Roncalli 5-to-2. The Jets picked up wins from Madison Lamers at #1 singles and their 1 doubles team of Madison...
seehafernews.com
Three Local Homecoming Matchups Among Week 6 High School Football Games
Several local high school football teams will celebrate Homecoming tonight on this, week-6 of the regular season. In one of those matchups, Manitowoc Lutheran faces Ozaukee at Lancer Field, 10th ranked and undefeated Two Rivers plays host to the tri-op of Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian at Jerry Bonino Field, and Brillion battles New Holstein.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Junior Works For 3rd Trip To State
Despite her young age, Manitowoc Lincoln High School junior Olivia Minikel has already experienced success on a big stage, winning multiple singles matches at the WIAA State Tennis Tournament her freshman and sophomore years. Olivia, the daughter of Greg and Laurie Minikel, is undefeated so far this season as she...
seehafernews.com
Several Local Swimmers Pick Up Wins in Quadrangular Meet
In Girls Swimming, the Two Rivers/Roncalli co-op competed last night in a triangular meet with Plymouth and the Quad-op of Brillion/Valders/Chilton and Kaukauna. Sophia Allington led the area squad with a pair of 1sts in the 200 IM & 100 Breaststroke. Josey Allington added a 1st in the 200 Free...
seehafernews.com
Raiders Rout KLC To Stay Undefeated
Raiders Rout KLC To Stay Undefeated dr Sports 09-24-22. Two Rivers continued its’ winning ways last night with a 56-to-8 rout of visiting Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian at Jerry Bonino Field. The Raiders jumped out to a commanding 42-nothing lead at halftime enroute to their 6th straight victory. The #10 ranked team in the State Division-4 Coaches poll received another big night from quarterback Justin Klinkner who completed 15 of 19 passes for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added a 5-yard rushing score. Chase Matthias caught a touchdown pass covering 52 yards, ran for two more scores and also found his way to the endzone from 60-yards out on an interception return. Coach Kevin Shillcox’s team outgained KLC 364 to 155 yards and held the visitors to just 10-yards rushing while the Raider defense picked off 3 passes and recovered a fumble. Two Rivers plays another EWC game at Valders next Friday night.
seehafernews.com
Top Cross Country Runners Named To Weekly Honor Roll
The Week 5 Manitowoc County High School Cross Country Honor Roll is out. Top-10 runners on the Boys’ side include Ethan Vander Meer of Kiel with last week’s best time of 17:21, followed by Brayden Yanda of Roncalli at 17:27. Kiel’s Pierce Arenz is 3rd, then the Two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Couple Helps Bring Anaphylaxis Training to UW Stevens Point
Eight years after losing their son, Dillon, to an undiagnosed bee sting allergy, Angel and George Mueller of rural Mishicot are helping get the awareness and education into college campuses across Wisconsin. The Mueller’s worked to create a new state law, Dillon’s law 2.0, which allows people who take an...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
seehafernews.com
Ten UW-Green Bay Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships
Ten UW Green Bay nursing students were honored with scholarships this week. The scholarships ranged in value from $2,500 to $5,000 and were provided by Aurora BayCare. In total, Aurora BayCare has committed to more than $125,000 in scholarships to inspiring nursing for UW-Green Bay students and plans to fund the scholarships over the next four years.
seehafernews.com
Charlotte A. Kutil
Charlotte A. Kutil, age 91, a resident of Felician Village, and formerly of Branch, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her residence. Charlotte was born on October 1, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Roman and Albina (Rezek) Tuschl. On January 27, 1951, she married Robert George Kutil. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2015 after 64 years of marriage. She enjoyed dancing, travelling, and playing cards. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends – especially her grandchildren.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay Reports Seventh Year of Enrollment Growth
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is once again seeing an enrollment gain. Preliminary data for Fall 2022 released by the UW System shows a three percent overall enrollment gain for UW-Green Bay from last year at this time. This is the seventh straight year of enrollment growth for the University.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaf Pick Up to Begin Soon
With fall now upon us, the City of Manitowoc is preparing to begin picking up the multi-colored leaves that will soon be dotted on lawns around the city. Dan Koski, the City’s Director of Public Infrastructure, tells us that leaf pickup will begin on October 3rd. Leaves should be...
seehafernews.com
Ammo Inc Officially Opens New Manitowoc Manufacturing Facility
The ribbon was cut this afternoon for the newest addition to the Industrial Park in Manitowoc, the AMMO Inc manufacturing facility. Ground was broken on the 160,000-square-foot facility only 15 months ago to the day, with NASCAR Hall of Famers and AMMO Inc Board Members Richard Childress and Rusty Wallace on hand.
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
seehafernews.com
American Legion Invites High School Students to Compete in Speech Contest
American Legion posts in Manitowoc County are inviting high school students in the county to compete in their annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Mayor and Fond du Lac County DA Trade Tweets Over Police Budgets
Milwaukee’s mayor and the Republican running for state attorney general sparred about police funding on social media this week. Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget includes a one percent reduction in sworn police officers. But spending on police actually increases by more than $20 million. In a tweet Tuesday night,...
seehafernews.com
VP Harris Supports AG Josh Kaul In Milwaukee Speech
Vice President Kamala Harris hit the abortion issue during an appearance in Milwaukee. In her speech Thursday to the Democratic Attorneys General Association, Harris singled out Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s efforts to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 law which criminalizes abortion. Harris said the Biden administration has...
Comments / 0