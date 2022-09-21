Raiders Rout KLC To Stay Undefeated dr Sports 09-24-22. Two Rivers continued its’ winning ways last night with a 56-to-8 rout of visiting Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian at Jerry Bonino Field. The Raiders jumped out to a commanding 42-nothing lead at halftime enroute to their 6th straight victory. The #10 ranked team in the State Division-4 Coaches poll received another big night from quarterback Justin Klinkner who completed 15 of 19 passes for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added a 5-yard rushing score. Chase Matthias caught a touchdown pass covering 52 yards, ran for two more scores and also found his way to the endzone from 60-yards out on an interception return. Coach Kevin Shillcox’s team outgained KLC 364 to 155 yards and held the visitors to just 10-yards rushing while the Raider defense picked off 3 passes and recovered a fumble. Two Rivers plays another EWC game at Valders next Friday night.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO