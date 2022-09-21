Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ
Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27
Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington. Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75....
WTVQ
Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police arrest mother of 14-month-old who died in Cynthiana on drug charges
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) Kentucky State Police have arrested the 14-month-old’s mother, Bailee Thornsbury, after they say they found narcotics in the home. Thornsbury is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
wymt.com
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
q95fm.net
Kentucky Woman Survives Being Shot in the Stomach
A woman, after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky, is now in condition at a hospital. Officials with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call, just before 3 a.m., of shots being fired from a home along McKnight Street, before requesting Kentucky State Police to step in.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off. Deputies had...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree. Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street. An investigation with...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them. The crime happened nearly five years ago. In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand...
WTVQ
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
