Bath County, KY

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
LONDON, KY
Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.
LEXINGTON, KY
Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Bath County, KY
Owingsville, KY
Bath County, KY
Bath County, KY
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky State Police arrest mother of 14-month-old who died in Cynthiana on drug charges

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) Kentucky State Police have arrested the 14-month-old’s mother, Bailee Thornsbury, after they say they found narcotics in the home. Thornsbury is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
CYNTHIANA, KY
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Woman Survives Being Shot in the Stomach

A woman, after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky, is now in condition at a hospital. Officials with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call, just before 3 a.m., of shots being fired from a home along McKnight Street, before requesting Kentucky State Police to step in.
WESTWOOD, KY
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
LEXINGTON, KY
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap

Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

