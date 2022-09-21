LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO