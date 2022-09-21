Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys: Kellen Moore’s scripted plays are carrying Cooper Rush
Much praise has been heaped upon Cooper Rush this week after he raised his record as starting quarterback to 2-0. For good reason too: Rush took out the defending AFC Champs at a time the Dallas Cowboys season was on tilt. He made the throws he needed to make, and won the game in the final seconds.
Why the Miami Hurricanes’ offense — and Tyler Van Dyke — have regressed so much in 2022
Much was said about UM quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s “supporting cast” of receivers after the Hurricane’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend. But Saturday’s abysmal performance showcased deeper flaws in Miami’s offense than a depleted and inexperienced wide receiver room.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
