Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reflecting signs installed at Dauphin Island Airport two months after deadly boat wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In July, 22-year-old Quinton Zirlott was tragically killed after he was ejected from a boat that crashed into the concrete wall of the Dauphin Island Airport runway. Zirlott’s close friend, Cameron Gilbeaux, immediately launched a petition to light up the runway. He reached over 7,500 signatures....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danniella Vian: 25-year-old found dead in Saraland bayou. Was it murder?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances. 10 months later, her car was found in a body of water in Saraland. Her remains were found inside the recovered car. During the investigation, her car ended up on a Ukrainian car auction website, where it sold for $25. Four years later questions […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive. Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. In what Police Chief Paul...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette police seeking 2 suspects involved in fight that led to gunfire
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police are looking for two suspects involved in a fight that led to gunfire Friday night. Police said they know who they are looking for after reviewing surveillance video and talking with witnesses. According to police, it happened in a convenience store parking...
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue frees woman trapped under car in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was trapped under a car in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. The fire department got to her house on Chemstrand Road around 1 p.m. Rescue crew says the woman was working on the car when the jack gave way, trapping her underneath. Escambia Fire Rescue freed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
Search for suspects after shooting at convenience store Friday night in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police said no one was hurt after a shooting Friday night at a convenience store. Here’s a news release from the police department: On September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:15 PM, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to 704 Highway 31 South, in reference to a shooting. When officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Escambia County man arrested for deadly stabbing at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man Saturday morning for killing a woman at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments Friday night. 39-year-old Adolph Gable is charged with homicide - second degree murder. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call at the apartment...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man wounded in shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim at Azalea Pointe Apartments in Mobile Thursday suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, police said. The Mobile Police Department said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and detectives continue to investigate the matter. It was about...
Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
Comments / 0