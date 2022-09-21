ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Orange Beach, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Crime & Safety
Plymouth, MA
Accidents
Orange Beach, AL
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive. Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. In what Police Chief Paul...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Sullivan
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Citrus County Chronicle

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
WALA-TV FOX10

Man wounded in shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim at Azalea Pointe Apartments in Mobile Thursday suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, police said. The Mobile Police Department said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and detectives continue to investigate the matter. It was about...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy