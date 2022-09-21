Read full article on original website
Bear Caught Red Handed Attempting to Break into Truck in Woodstock, NY
It's not every day that you see a bear roaming through your neighborhood, it's even stranger when it looks like they're trying to break into your vehicle. But it is 2022 and stranger things have happened. With that being said Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating shared a photo this week of...
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pepperoni is popular but is pepperoni America's favorite pizza topping?. It sure is. In fact, it is overwhelmingly...
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck
A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley
What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Saugerties PD find thief from mid-summer crime
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York
In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
