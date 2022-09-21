ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley

What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
ROSENDALE, NY
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York

In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
