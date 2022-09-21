Pittsburgh International Airport among top of its class in customer satisfaction, J.D. Power study

PITTSBURGH — For the 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study report, J.D. Power asked survey respondents to measure overall traveler satisfaction across six factors in order of importance.

The report also found that fewer flights and more crowded terminals nationally are pushing overall customer satisfaction levels down at airports across the country after these figures reached all-time highs last year. However, Pittsburgh’s satisfaction score was up year-over-year.

For the 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study report, J.D. Power asked survey respondents to measure overall traveler satisfaction across six factors in order of importance: Terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail. The survey included responses from over 26,000 people who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport between the dates of August 2021 and July 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot The winners spent the previous weeks working with legal and financial advisors to support the claim process. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group