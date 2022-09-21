Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
DINNER, DRINKS AND MUSIC AT OCEAN POINT INN
Ocean Point Inn invites you to dinner, drinks and great music every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Tonight we feature, local favorites, Dave & Chris Gagne from 6-8PM. Our menu offers nightly dinner and drink specials. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.oceanpointinn.com.
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
TONIGHT’S CHEF SPECIALS AT OCEAN POINT INN
OCEAN POINT INN CHEF MICHAEL WHITNEY’S SPECIALS FOR THIS EVENING, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. D. inner is served from 5:00 to 9:00PM. The Restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.OceanPointInn.com. Seared Scallops with Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash and Sauteed Baby Spinach. 36. Baked...
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
Post 54 aids WES teacher’s family with costs related to daughter’s stroke
Samantha Crawford said via email Sept. 22, she continues to be “speechless and very blessed” by the support people are showing as daughter Angelina, 12, works to recover from the June stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down. Wiscasset Newspaper contacted the Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher again after American Legion Post 54 of Wiscasset donated $1,000 to help the family with costs related to Angelina’s care.
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
County developing broadband application for dispensing $1.5M in ARPA funds
Lincoln County towns will have a couple options in seeking broadband grants over the next two years. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission is developing a broadband grant application for distributing $1.5 million for local projects. Lincoln County received $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and designated a significant portion for broadband expansion.
