Read full article on original website
Related
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Man Who Tracks Elon Musk Says Facebook Blocked His Page: Here's What The Meta-Owned Platform Told Him
The Meta Platforms, Inc. META-owned Facebook platform took down the page of 20-year-old Jack Sweeney, who shot into the spotlight by tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s jet. Sweeney took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a letter he received from Facebook informing its decision in this regard. He captioned the tweet “Really @Facebok.”
[WATCH] Bill Gates Unleash A Swarm Of Mosquitoes Onto An Unsuspecting Crowd
Microsoft founder Bill Gates unleashed a jar full of mosquitoes on attendees of a TED talk on malaria prevention in 2009, saying, "There's no reason just poor people should enjoy the experience." Unaware audience members, including former Facebook and eBay execs, tweeted about the bizarre event, sparking a flurry of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
This article was originally published on Aug. 19, 2022. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stripe Makes USDC Payments Available For Remote Workers In 110 Countries
The reality of modern workers has been indelibly changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some signs some workers are returning to the office: Kastle Systems' recent report showed 46.6% of workers went to offices in Manhattan, based on electronic key usage in commercial properties during the week following Labor Day.
After Workplace Safety, Pay And Unionization Concerns, A Study Claims Amazon Is Hiring Hazardous Trucking Companies
As Amazon.com Inc AMZN rapidly built a sprawling network to move merchandise, many of the trucking companies it hired were more dangerous than their peers, sometimes fatally. One of the drivers had a crack pipe after running an Amazon trailer into a Minnesota ditch. He was a convict of drunk driving, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Tesla's AI Day Round The Corner, Ford Shuffles Around Team With Eye On EV Leadership, GM Says Hummer All-Electric Reservations Fully Booked: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks fell across the board in the week ending Sept. 23, dragged by the Fed-induced sell-off in the market. Stung by worries concerning a potential recession and the impact of a rising rate environment, most clocked double-digit losses. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0