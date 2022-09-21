Cardinals vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 21 (Cardinals Have Underdog Value In San Diego)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?
Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
Here’s why the St. Louis Cardinals need Moises Gomez
The St. Louis Cardinals should call on the services of Moises Gomez to start next season. The St. Louis Cardinals outfield is in shambles, and with a terror wreaking havoc at Triple-A in the form of Moises Gomez, the Cardinals may need to give him a chance to make the team out of Spring Training in 2023.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, September 25 (Trust Starters to Bounce Back)
The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays have both fallen well behind the New York Yankees again in the American League East division, so now they are battling each other for a top wild card spot. Sunday’s series finale features a great pitching matchup between Rays lefty Shane McClanahan...
MLB Weather Report for Sunday, September 25 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
On the second-to-last Sunday of baseball's regular season, we've got some wild and wacky weather taking place in the Big Leagues. There's lots of rain and chances of thunderstorms on the east coast today, including in Baltimore (Astros-Orioles), Philadelphia (Braves-Phillies), Pittsburgh (Cubs-Pirates), and in New York (Red Sox-Yankees) for the Sunday Night Baseball matchup.
NFL・
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Totals to Play in Eagles-Commanders, Bucs-Packers on Sunday)
Week 3 in the NFL season is upon us, and we have several matchups to dive into on Sunday, including a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown in the 4 p.m. EST window. The BetSided team has you covered with all things NFL this week, from game previews to prop bets to anytime touchdown scorer picks.
Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase
As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs vs. Colts: Mike Danna among inactive players
Let’s look at the lists of inactive players for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts heading into their Week 3 showdown. As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the visitors against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, both teams will be without several players who are ailing due to injuries. While some of those have already been placed on the appropriate lists, others are taking up precious roster spots in the hopes that they can return sooner than later.
Jerome and Maledon Roster Battle Closing In as Training Camp Begins
Ty Jerome and Theo Maledon continue their battle for the final roster spot for OKC, and it’s still ramping up as training camp begins.
