Devils Lake, ND

kfgo.com

69-year-old man victim of deadly house fire

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO KDLR) – A man who died in a house fire in Devils Lake early Wednesday morning has been identified. He was 69-year-old Scott Langton of Devils Lake. Fire Chief Nate Bennett says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by his department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Thatcher Wade Ellingson, 23, of West Fargo, for Driving after having his Driver’s License Suspended. Cian Destiny Swifthawk, 21, of Devils Lake, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
gowatertown.net

Hit and run crash at street dance leaves North Dakota man dead

MCHENRY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol said it happened during a street dance in the Foster County community. Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street...
MCHENRY, ND
FOXBusiness

North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson

Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
MCHENRY, ND
Crime & Safety
Accidents
City
kvrr.com

Woman Who Brought Raccoon Into Bar, Arrested For Lying To Officers

MADDOCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A woman who brought a raccoon into a bar in Maddock, North Dakota last week has been arrested following an investigation. Benson County Sheriff’s Office took 38-year-old Erin Christensen into custody Wednesday after executing numerous search warrants in Maddock. Christensen is accused of giving...
MADDOCK, ND

