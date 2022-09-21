Read full article on original website
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man indicted for 2021 bank robbery
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A man arrested for holding up a Floyd County bank last year has now been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. Jeffrey Mullins, 62, of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen. Police said at the time...
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to the […]
wklw.com
KSP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Leslie Co
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie Co. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire. Eric Sturgill, 20, of Wooton, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Leslie County Coroners Office. Rodney Fouts, 51, of Wooton was transported by ambulance to Hazard A.R.H but later transferred to U.K Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. Charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robbie Dials.
WSAZ
Pair arrested after two-state chase
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Home Of Ex-Girlfriend
A man out of Floyd County is now in jail for allegedly burglarizing the home of his ex-girlfriend. Officials were called to the home, on Harold’s Branch in Pikeville, over a report that 46-year-old Shane Hicks, of Garrett had broken in while the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was home alone. Officers report that Hicks entered the house through a window, took several items, then left.
wklw.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges
wklw.com
Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge
The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
mountain-topmedia.com
Three arrested after deputies seize large quantity of drugs
WSAZ
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
q95fm.net
Two Men In Jail Following Theft Of Trailer
Two men out of Floyd County are now in jail following an attempt to steal a trailer in Pike County. The owner of the trailer explained to police that the two men came onto his property on Sunday evening and proceeded to take the trailer. He added that security cameras captured the entire incident.
Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river
UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
Woman allegedly charged at West Virginia police with scissors
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Brothers charged with Pike burglary
