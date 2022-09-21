Mystery as missing dad found shot dead before body of two-year-old son discovered a mile away in his stolen car

A MISSING dad was found shot dead hours before the body of his two-year-old son was discovered one mile away in a stolen car.

Police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the two deaths after both victims were found in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police released security footage of the suspected gunman Credit: Houston Police Department

Cops later confirmed they had detained a person of interest in the case Credit: Houston Police Department

It's unclear how the little boy died but police have pointed to possible heat exhaustion after he was left in the SUV.

His 38-year-old father - who has not been identified - had been found dead hours earlier near a strip mall following reports of a shooting.

Houston police - who are now trying to establish a motive in the killing - say they were first called about the gunfire shortly before 2pm.

Hours later, they were then called by a woman who said her husband and child were missing.

It was only then that they discovered the youngster in the car, miles from the scene of the shooting.

Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said: "We didn't know about the child until she called at 6:36.

"Sadly, it was too late. The child had passed in the car.

"At this time, we don’t know why or how or what the cause of death will be. It could be something like heat exhaustion.

"We just don’t know.”

Cops announced on Wednesday they had detained a person of interest in the case.

They had earlier released security footage of the suspected gunman, writing: "Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male."

They later added: "A person of interest has been detained and is currently being questioned.

"Any additional information and updates in the case will be posted here."

Police believe gunfire broke out during a meeting between the victim and his killer.

Satterwhite noted there had been "some type of interaction... may have been random or could have known each other."

The suspect is then thought to have driven off in the shot man's SUV with the child inside.

Satterwhite added: "Pray for this family.

"A mother lost her husband, and she lost her 2-year-old child today."