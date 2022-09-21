ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mystery as missing dad found shot dead before body of two-year-old son discovered a mile away in his stolen car

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgVWR_0i4QoOL400

A MISSING dad was found shot dead hours before the body of his two-year-old son was discovered one mile away in a stolen car.

Police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the two deaths after both victims were found in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlBdZ_0i4QoOL400
Police released security footage of the suspected gunman Credit: Houston Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmNkT_0i4QoOL400
Cops later confirmed they had detained a person of interest in the case Credit: Houston Police Department

It's unclear how the little boy died but police have pointed to possible heat exhaustion after he was left in the SUV.

His 38-year-old father - who has not been identified - had been found dead hours earlier near a strip mall following reports of a shooting.

Houston police - who are now trying to establish a motive in the killing - say they were first called about the gunfire shortly before 2pm.

Hours later, they were then called by a woman who said her husband and child were missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0Cpy_0i4QoOL400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mP5sJ_0i4QoOL400

It was only then that they discovered the youngster in the car, miles from the scene of the shooting.

Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said: "We didn't know about the child until she called at 6:36.

"Sadly, it was too late. The child had passed in the car.

"At this time, we don’t know why or how or what the cause of death will be. It could be something like heat exhaustion.

"We just don’t know.”

Cops announced on Wednesday they had detained a person of interest in the case.

They had earlier released security footage of the suspected gunman, writing: "Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male."

They later added: "A person of interest has been detained and is currently being questioned.

"Any additional information and updates in the case will be posted here."

Police believe gunfire broke out during a meeting between the victim and his killer.

Satterwhite noted there had been "some type of interaction... may have been random or could have known each other."

The suspect is then thought to have driven off in the shot man's SUV with the child inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWdKd_0i4QoOL400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08umnD_0i4QoOL400

Satterwhite added: "Pray for this family.

"A mother lost her husband, and she lost her 2-year-old child today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185uJ3_0i4QoOL400
It's unclear how the little boy died but police have pointed to possible heat exhaustion after he was left in the SUV Credit: NBC News

Comments / 14

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Man Gunned Down, His Toddler Found Dead In Stolen Vehicle. Houston Police Say They Caught The Killer.

A 38-year-old man is charged with two counts of murder after a man was found fatally shot and a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in the victim's stolen car, Radar has learned.Bolanle Fadairo is charged with killing a 38-year-old man and the child who were discovered dead a little after 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. He faces two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.According to police, Houston police officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a business at 5501 El Camino Del Rey Street. There, they found a man with several gunshot wounds....
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances

A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Houston Executive#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

2-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Stolen Vehicle After Father Fatally Shot: Cops

A 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a stolen vehicle in Houston on Tuesday evening, hours after his father was fatally shot, according to Texas authorities. Police said the 38-year-old father had met with the suspect just before 2 p.m. at a gas station in southwest Houston, though it was not immediately clear why. The two got into an argument, which led the suspect to pull out a gun, shooting the other man multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect is then believed to have driven off in the victim’s SUV, which was found abandoned nearby around 7 p.m., roughly half an hour after a woman had called emergency services to report her child and husband missing, according to KPRC-TV. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; it is believed the cause may have been linked to being left in a hot car on a sweltering day. No suspects had been arrested in connection with the case as of Tuesday night, and an investigation is ongoing.South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022 Read it at KPRC-TV
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45

Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
CONROE, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
768K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy