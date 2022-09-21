Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MedicalXpress
Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene
Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
ajmc.com
Metabolic Syndrome Associated With Sleep Duration, Insomnia
A recent study used longitudinal data to investigate current and future risks of metabolic syndrome and its potential links with sleep duration and insomnia. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a disease that is diagnosed in those who have metabolic abnormalities, such as hypertension and abdominal obesity. Short and long sleep duration are known predictors of adverse medical outcomes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
What Can A Sleep Study Diagnose?
A sleep study observes a number of body functions and sleep behaviors, but what could a doctor diagnose you with once they receive the results?
8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Foot massage could help menopausal women kick fatigue by aiding restful sleep, study suggests
Menopausal women could gain an extra hour of sleep each night – with a simple foot massage. The massages increase sleep and reduce fatigue and anxiety by stimulating the nerve cells in the legs, the North American Menopause Society reported. It follows a study by Cankyry Karatekin, TC Amasya...
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Scrubs Magazine
The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery
Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
EverydayHealth.com
The Last Word: Is Alcohol Use at Any Level Actually Healthy?
For many of us, alcohol is an automatic part of the social events that punctuate our lives. Booze is a staple at Friday happy hours or boozy brunches or toasts to mark big milestones like graduations or weddings or promotions. And we may not give it a second thought because we’ve heard over and over again that it’s fine to drink in moderation.
healio.com
Common misconceptions in diagnosing and treating menstrual migraine
Fortunately, in recent years, migraine has gained wider public and provider recognition as a complex and serious, chronic neurological disease that can profoundly impact a person’s quality of life. Importantly, new evidence is emerging about the biological mechanisms underlying migraine, as well as the pathophysiology of different forms of...
Medical News Today
Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?
Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
healio.com
Foot massages provide health benefits to postmenopausal women
A recent study found that foot massage during menopause can lengthen daily sleep duration by a median of 1 hour and lower fatigue and anxiety, according to a press release from NAMS. In a randomized controlled trial, the results of which were published in Menopause, researchers studied the effects of...
Comments / 0