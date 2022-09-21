Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
ourquadcities.com
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
Woman Sentenced To Prison For Vandalizing the Dakota Access Pipeline
(Des Moines, IA) — A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism — saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
KWQC
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday, September 22
The Highway Patrol in Putnam County arrested two people on Thursday for alleged drug violations. Thirty-four-year-old Kayla Bramhall of Worthington and 30-year-old Jerry Williams of Kirksville have been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bramhall also is accused of failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Williams also has an alleged seat belt violation.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
KWQC
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
KBUR
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
