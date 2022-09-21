ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend

A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WALKERTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar

(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim

(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Police investigating shot fired on school bus

Police are investigating after a shot was fired onboard a school bus. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on, Tuesday, Sep. 20. Parents of students who attend Jackson Middle School learned of the incident after receiving a letter sent by school leaders. Luckily, there were no injuries reported. The school beefed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Community leaders speak out after third deadly Niles shooting in two months

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night that killed two teens and left three others injured. It’s not the only homicide investigation police are handling. In fact, it’s the third in the past two months. Authorities believe all of the shootings are connected.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
WNDU

Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
go955.com

Cassopolis man arrested on multiple drug charges

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 48-year-old Cassopolis man on multiple drug charges on Friday, September 23. It happened when detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in Cassopolis where they found a large amount of Methamphetamine, Meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
95.3 MNC

High-speed chase results in La Porte County death

A high-speed chase claimed a life in La Porte County. It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, in Michigan City when police saw a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Blvd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Instead,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Hot Tempered Driver Chase

(Michigan City, IN) - The squealing of tires and then a police chase have resulted in multiple felony charges against a Michigan City man. Michael Zawacki, 30, is charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and other counts. According to court documents, Michigan City Police officers on September 13...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Suspect Arrested in Marshall County Residential Entry Investigation

A suspect has been arrested after a Marshall County resident reported an incident involving residential entry. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 10,000 block of Hawthorn Road after the call was made Wednesday, September 21 around 9 a.m. ET. Police say a man forced entry into an occupied house, but left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers later found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony W. Clemons, Jr. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

