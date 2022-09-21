Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO