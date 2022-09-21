ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pHea_0i4Qm5a600
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.

How Many Times Has LeAnn Rimes Been Married?

Prior to meeting Eddie on the set of the 2009 Lifetime film, LeAnn was married once. The Grammy winner met dancer Dean Sheremet in 2001 and the duo got engaged that same year. The former couple walked down the aisle in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhSjh_0i4Qm5a600
Courtesy of LeAnn Rimes/Instagram

Their marriage came crumbling down once the hitmaker and the Baywatch Nights alum started working together on Northern Lights. Eddie was also married at the time to Brandi Glanville. Once news of the affair between the film’s stars broke, both LeAnn and Eddie proceeded to divorce their former spouses in 2010.

The Mississippi native and the soap opera star went public with their relationship and celebrated their one-year anniversary in February 2010. In December 2010, the couple announced their engagement.

“Thank you for all your well wishes,” LeAnn wrote on Twitter at the time. “We are extremely excited and look forward to a beautiful future. It’s been an incredible last few days. I was shocked! We are blessed, our families are so happy and our lives are filled with love.”

LeAnn and Eddie tied the knot in a ceremony in front of 40 of their closest family and friends in April 2011. They made several red carpet appearances together in the months following their nuptials and looked incredibly happy.

Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together?

LeAnn and Eddie’s romance has withstood the test of time. The lovebirds are still together and celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in April 2022. In honor of the milestone, the Masked Singer winner and the Sunset Beach actor shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. LeAnn also announced she would be releasing the song she wrote for Eddie on their wedding day called “How Much a Heart Can Hold” and including it on her album God’s Work.

Do LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Have Any Children Together?

While the couple did not welcome any children together, Eddie is a dad to sons Mason and Jake from his first marriage. LeAnn has developed a great relationship with the kiddos and enjoys her role as a stepmom.

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that,” the bestselling artist told Refinery29 in May 2017. “That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Eddie Cibrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Marriages#Falling In Love
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

61K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy